







SRI LANKA NEWS IN BRIEF (APRIL 2019) – Compiled by Victor Melder

The Budget 2019 was passed in Parliament yesterday with a majority of 45 votes. It received 119 votes in favour and 74 against. The TNA, the SLMC and the CWC voted with the government while the Joint Opposition, JVP and some SLFP members voted against it. Many SLFP members were absent. At the end of the debate, a division was called by MEP leader Dinesh Gunawardena. Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera winding up the second reading of the Budget 2019 themed ‘Empowering the People and Nurturing the Poor’ said that the Opposition’s criticisms of the budget were unfair and baseless. He said that it was the country’s 73rd budget and the UNF government’s first budget. It was the fifth budget of the present government. “This is the first budget we presented as a government led by the UNF,” he said. Minister Samaraweera made the Budget Speech in Parliament on March 5. The second reading of the Budget debate was held from March 6-12. The Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (2019) was passed on March 12 by the House with a simple majority of 43 votes with 119 voting in favour and 76 opposing. The Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill or the Committee Stage Debate on the expenditure heads for each ministry, commenced on March 13 and continued until yesterday. During the committee stage of the debate the expenditure heads of the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development and Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government were defeated. The supplementary estimates presented for the two ministries were passed yesterday evening after the vote. When the two expenditure heads were taken the TNA informed Parliament that it would abstain from voting for the Ministry of Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils (Daily Mirror, 6.4.2019)

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal from the Minister of Tourism to issue visa on arrival to tourists visiting Sri Lanka from 39 countries. Cabinet also decided to issue these visas on gratis basis as an incentive to attract tourists. The programme will be a pilot project effective for an initial period of six months commencing May 1 2019 and ending October 1, 2019. The programme will be considered for continuation thereafter based on the progress achieved during the pilot period. The countries included in the visa on arrival programme includes UK, USA, nations from EU, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Switzerland. Minister Amaratunga stated that the programme was being introduced to boost arrivals during what is usually perceived as the ‘off season.’ “We will run this as a pilot project initially in order to increase arrivals during the off season. We estimate that this initiative will result in a 20 percent increase in arrivals. Depending on its success in the initial period we will decide whether to continue with it,” Minister Amaratunga stated. The Department of Immigration and Emigration is now in the process of making necessary arrangements to implement the visa on arrival programme from May 1. Amaratunga added that the travel and tourism industry stakeholders had welcomed the move as a step in the right direction. In addition to the visa relaxation Sri Lanka Tourism in association with airlines, hotels and other industry stakeholders will also launch a discounted country promotion package. (Daily News, 6.4.2019)

In what was described as an “alarming trend” by wildlife officials, 24 deaths of elephants were reported from the Polonnaruwa wildlife zone within the first three months of this year. In addition, three human deaths were also reported within this period in related incidents. During last year (2018), the number of deaths of elephants within this zone was placed at 76, while 21 humans also lost their lives in connected incidents. In comparison, 2017 witnessed the lowest within the zone; 44 elephants and 16 humans. Illegal human activity within the wildlife zone and its environs has aggravated the human-elephant conflict, says W. D. M. J. Wickremasinghe, the assistant director in charge of the zone. Referring to the latest figures within the first three months of this year, he said many of the jumbos were killed due to electrocution, gunshot injuries, rail accidents and as a result of falling victim to hakka patas explosive devices. (Sunday Island, 7.4.2019)

More than 500,000 people have been affected by the severe drought, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). The DMC said, 529,420 persons, belonging to 136,329 families, had been affected by the prevailing drought. The worst affected areas are in the Northern Province. In Delft, Kayts, Karainagar, Velanai and Maruthankarny areas in the Jaffna District, 33,488 persons, belonging to 24,207 families, have been affected while in the Mannar District 53,569 people of 13,129 families are in distress. In the Kalutara District, seawater flowing into the Kalu Ganga has affected over 244,065 people from 58,175 families. According to the Department of Meteorology, the sun will be directly above the latitudes of Sri Lanka until 15th April while fairly heavy rain falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces. Director General of the Meteorology Department Athula Karunanayake said warm weather would continue until May. (Sunday Island, 11.4.2019)

Sri Lanka’s first research statellite ‘Raavana 1’ which was released yesterday reached NASA’s International Space Station at around 6:30 pm (local time) today (Apr 19). The statellite, designed and built by two young Sri Lankans had left for space aboard the Cygnus cargo spacecraft and had neared the Space Station at around 4:40 pm (local time) before being accepted by the same. The spacecraft spanning 11.3 centimetres in length and weighing 1.5 kilograms, was the brainchild of research engineers Tharindu Dayaratne and Dulani Chamikaat at Japan’s Kyushu Institute of Technology. (Times online, 20.4.2019)

A recent study has shown that the ban on polythene is largely ineffective and unlikely to reduce its use in the country. Sampath Fernando, a research officer of the Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute, says that in terms of the findings of the study conducted by him, the majority of a random sample of 1,390 people of the Western province believed that the government's ban on polythene had failed to generate the desired results. The ban is largely ineffective without a proper alternative being offered on the use of polythene, the study outlined. Of the people interviewed during the study, 62% were of the view that the prohibition on polythene had failed to impact positively on achieving its objective of reducing environmental degradation, the researcher said. In the case of consumers using polythene, 41% said that they were now using more polythene bags (commonly called 'siri siri' bags) than before the ban came into effect. Overall, it can be concluded that the ban on polythene is merely restricted to paper, as practically, there has been no tangible impact in efforts to curb its use in a bid to save the environment, Fernando said. The police have no powers under the law to enforce the ban though there exists a separate unit in the police department to ensure environmental protection. The environmental police are expected to be brought into the picture to tackle the growing threat of widespread polythene use, he said. "We are waiting for a directive to crack the whip on the indiscriminate use of polythene", the police official said. (Sunday Island, 21.4.2019)









Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, promised to inform the public, after consulting the police, whether any organised group was behind yesterday’s attacks that claimed 207 lives and injured over 450 people. Wickremesinghe’s statement comes in the wake of attacks, at churches, hotels, a reception hall and at a residence in Dematagoda. Former President and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said that it was the result of weakening the security under the current administration. “We defeated brutal terrorists and ensured the safety of the people. But those who played a significant role in this, including intelligence officers and security forces personnel, have been harassed and demoralised. I blame the government for taking us back to the dark ages of fear. Nine of the deceased were foreign tourists, including four Chinese nationals. Police Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekera said that they suspected an organised group had carried out the attacks and that the CID has been entrusted with the investigations. “All were bomb blasts and right now we suspect that the bomb in Negombo was a suicide attack. We cannot confirm it at this moment whether the others too were suicide attacks.” Three suspects, all Sri Lankans had been arrested in connection with the attacks, Gunasekera said. Their identities and whether they were linked to an international terrorism groups could most probably be revealed today or tomorrow, he said. Gunasekera added that steps had been taken to identify all those who died in the attacks and to expedite the postmortems. Blasts rocked three churches, St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St.Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, Katana and Zeon Church, Batticaloa and three Colombo hotels, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury. Subsequent explosions took place opposite a reception hall near the Dehiwala Zoo and inside a house in Mahawila Gardens Dematagoda. Three policemen from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) were also killed during the blast in Dematagoda while another policeman was injured. “We received information about some suspects when we were investigating the blasts in the three churches and Colombo hotels, which occurred between 8.30 and 9.45 am yesterday. Based on this information some CCD officials went to inspect the house and when they attempted to question the residents, an explosion took place. Three CCD officers died and it took us some hours to recover their bodies which were under the rubble,” he said. (Daily Island, 22.4.2019)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara imposed a curfew with immediate effect, around 3.30 PM, though it was to be enforced at 6 pm, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said. The curfew will be in effect until further notice. After a meeting at the National Security Council, the government has deployed forces to protect all places of worship, tourist hotels, hospitals, embassies, catholic leaders and other important buildings. Secretary to the President, Udaya R. Senevirathna said that a national operations centre had been established to lead the investigations and guide operations to arrest those behind the attacks. About 1,000 soldiers as well as a large number of policemen had been deployed. “Steps have been taken to identify all those killed and to expedite their postmortems. The funerals of all those killed will be conducted with state patronage,” he said, issuing a press release. Meanwhile the government also decided to block all social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation and fake news. “State and private schools will also be closed today and tomorrow,” Senevirathna said. The tourism sector is expecting a devastating impact on the industry due to these attacks. Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO) President Harith Perera said that yesterday’s attack was the first time that tourist hotels had been directly attacked. “This had not happened even during the war period. This will have a big impact on the industry as the summer holiday season is just coming up. This will create a lot of instability and it sent the wrong message,” he said. President of the Hoteliers Association Sanath Ukwatte said all hotels had taken necessary precautions following the attacks. The Police Spokesperson said that the management and staff of hotels had been instructed to remain vigilant. (Daily Island, 22.4.2019)

As many as 36 foreigners had been killed and nine reported missing following Easter Sunday attacks. The following is the text of Foreign Ministry statement issued last night: “Following the explosions that took place in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa, earlier today, the number of foreign nationals who have been identified as deceased at the National Hospital in Colombo stands at 11. The fatalities are: three (03) from India, one (01) from Portugal, two (02) from Turkey, three (03) from the UK, and two (02) holding US and UK nationalities. “Additionally, while nine foreign nationals are reported missing, there are twenty five unidentified bodies believed to be of foreigners at the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer’s mortuary. “Furthermore, as at 6pm today, 19 foreign nationals injured in the attacks are receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. “The Directors of Negombo and Batticaloa General Hospitals and the Colombo North Teaching Hospital have informed the Foreign Ministry that no foreigners has been admitted with injuries or declared dead at their respective hospitals. The respective Colombo-based Heads of Mission of the countries of the deceased as well as Sri Lanka Missions overseas have been informed of the casualties. “The Foreign Ministry is in close contact with the relevant hospital authorities on the identification of the remaining victims. The Ministry will continue to monitor the welfare of the foreign nationals receiving treatment. (Daily Island, 22.4.2019)

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith yesterday told Army Commander Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake that he would have had definitely called off Easter Sunday morning mass countrywide had he been informed of intelligence warning as regards possible attacks. Cardinal Ranjith sought a clarification as to whether the Church had been deliberately deprived of timely information when Lt. Gen. Senanayake met him at the Bishop’s House, Borella in the morning. A visibly disappointed Catholic leader asserted that Easter Sunday tragedy could have been averted. The Island had the opportunity to be present at the Bishop’s House meeting where Cardinal Ranjith strongly emphasized the responsibility on the part of the government to caution the public regarding possible threats. Cardinal Ranjith explained that he could have prohibited Easter Sunday mass thereby saved lives. Police headquarters yesterday increased the Easter Sunday death toll to 293 while the wounded were placed at 500. Cardinal Ranjith said that he could have restricted the Easter Sunday service to the main mass held on the previous night. (Daily Island, 23.4.2019)

Headline inflation as measured by the year-on-year change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1 increased to 2.9 per cent in March 2019 from 2.4 per cent in February 2019 mainly due to the low base that prevailed in the corresponding month of the previous year. Meanwhile, in March 2019, year-on-year Food and Non-food inflation recorded -2.3 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively. The change in the NCPI measured on an annual average basis remained unchanged at 1.7 per cent in March 2019. When monthly change is considered, the NCPI declined by 0.2 per cent in March 2019 with the decrease observed in the prices of the items in the Food category, particularly that of rice, coconut and vegetables. However, within the Non-Food category prices of the items in Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco; Transport (petrol and diesel); Clothing and Footwear; and Miscellaneous Goods and Services sub-categories increased during the month. The core inflation, which reflects the underlying inflation in the economy, increased to 5.8 per cent in March 2019 compared to 5.5 per cent in February 2019 on year-on-year basis, mainly due to increase in prices of items in the Non-food category, particularly in Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco sub-category. Annual average NCPI Core inflation also increased to 3.3 per cent in March 2019 from 3.0 per cent in February 2019. (Daily Island, 24.4.2019)

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has informed all churches not to hold holy mass or processions until further notice. He has also requested security forces to provide extra security to Madhu, Thalawila and Ragama Thewatte churches. The Cardinal has asked parish priests to involve only a limited number of people when funerals of those who were killed during Easter Sunday attacks are held in churches. He has also asked the Police to provide security to these funerals. He has also requested Christians not to harass or act against the Muslim community stating that they are not responsible for the attacks carried out by a handful of people. (Daily Island, 25.4.2019)

The visa on arrival programme which was to be rolled out on May 1 has been put on hold in response to security concerns. Visa to enter Sri Lanka was to be granted to citizens of 39 countries on arrival in the country from May 1 on gratis basis as per a Cabinet decision earlier this month. However owing to the current security situation following the terror attacks on Easter Sunday, the government has decided to put the programme on hold until further notice. “Although arrangements were in place to issue visa on arrival for citizens of 39 countries we have now decided to hold it for the time being in consideration of the current security situation. Investigations have revealed foreign links to the attacks and we don’t want this facility to be abused,” noted Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs, John Amaratunga. The visa on arrival pilot programme was part of a larger initiative to increase tourist arrivals to the country during the six month off-season period from May to October. (Daily Island, 26.4.2019)

Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, yesterday, resigned over the failure on the part of the police to thwart the Easter Sunday attacks in spite of receiving intelligence warning well over two weeks before the attack. Fernando handed over his letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena. Fernando was appointed Defence Secretary on Oct 30 last year. (Daily Island, 26.4.2019)

The Government fears its lucrative tourism industry could see arrivals drop up to 30 percent, with losses of $1.5 billion this year, after deadly Easter attacks, the finance minister said Friday. “Tourism will be the worst affected,” Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera told reporters. “We expect a 30 percent drop in arrivals and that means a loss of about $1.5 billion in foreign exchange.” Samaraweera said the country could take up to two years to fully recover from Sunday’s attacks, which devastated three luxury hotels and three Christian churches and killed 253 people killed, among them many foreigners. The government has blamed local Islamist extremists for the coordinated suicide bombings that shocked a nation recovering from a 37-year ethnic war that ended a decade ago. The Islamic State group said it carried out the attack and the government says it believes local extremists were at least inspired by IS militants. “Typically, countries that suffer isolated IS-style attacks see tourism recovering within one-to-two years, as long as root causes are addressed and security measures taken are well communicated,” the minister said. He pointed to Belgium, France, Spain and Tunisia as countries which recovered their tourism markets within a short time. Samaraweera said tourism was emerging as Sri Lanka’s success story when Sunday’s blast shattered hopes of reaching a revenue of $5.0 billion, up from last year’s $4.4 billion. Official figures show that tourist arrivals in the first quarter of this year jumped 4.6 percent to 740,600 from a year earlier. India, Britain, and China were the biggest tourism generating markets for the island, which is known for its tropical beaches and picturesque tea-growing mountains. The industry was recovering from a severe battering during the 37-year Tamil separatist war that claimed 100,000 lives, but there had been no violence affecting tourists in the past decade. Samaraweera said he was hoping to unveil a package of concessions to help the tourism sector weather the impact of the suicide bombings. (Daily Island, 27.4.2019)

Fifteen people including six children died in a battle between Sri Lankan security forces and suicide bombers who blew themselves up in the latest fallout from the Easter attacks, police said Saturday. Three men set off explosives that killed themselves, three women and six children inside what was believed to a jihadist hideout near the eastern town of Kalmunai on Friday night. “Three other men, also believed to be suicide bombers, were found dead outside the house,” police added in a statement. The three outside were shot dead by security forces, police officials added. Security forces tried to storm the house and a one-hour long gun battle ensued before the explosions, a military official said. Police and troops have stepped up raids after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the suicide attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels, which killed least 253 people and injured 500. Kalmunai is in the same region as the home town of the jihadist Zahran Hashim who founded the group accused of staging the attacks. The operation followed a tip-off that people linked to the attacks were in the town, 370 kilometres (230 miles) east of the capital. Video on state television showed explosives, a generator, a drone and a large quantity of batteries inside the house. The clashes came hours after security forces raided a nearby location where they believe Hashim and the other bombers recorded a video pledge of allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi before carrying out the attacks. (Sunday Island, 28.4.2019

The Police said they found an IS flag and uniforms similar to those worn by the eight fighters for the video when they raided the Kalmunai reosdence. IS released the video two days after the attacks. Authorities named Hashim’s group, National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), as the perpetrators of the attack, but announced Friday he had been killed in the bombing of the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo. The government is on the defensive over its failure to heed a foreign intelligence warning that NTJ was planning suicide bombings on churches. (Sunday Island, 28.4.2019)

Police chief Pujith Jayasundara became the second top official to resign over the blunders Friday, after top defence ministry official Hemasiri Fernando also stepped down. Sri Lanka’s Catholic leader, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, has said he felt “betrayed” by the government’s failure to act on the warnings. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe apologised on Friday. “We take collective responsibility and apologise to our fellow citizens for our failure to protect victims of these tragic events,” the PM wrote on Twitter. Amidst fears of new attacks, the Roman Catholic church has suspended all public services across the country until security is guaranteed by the government, with the archbishop appealing to Catholics to stay home and say private prayers. Security has been stepped up at churches and mosques across the South Asian nation. Some groups were expected to hold public vigils in Colombo and Negombo, where St Sebastian’s Church suffered some of the worst casualties in the bombings. The military have poured troops onto the streets to back up police as they search for suspects using newly granted powers under a state of emergency. At least 94 people are in custody, including a man believed to be the father of two of the bombers. Authorities warned the hunt would continue. “We now have info that there are about 140 people in Sri Lanka linked to the Islamic State. We can and we will eradicate all of them very soon,” President Maithripala Sirisena said Friday, announcing new legislation on extremist groups. (Sunday Island, 28.4.2019)

Two Chinese nationals charged with entering Horton Plains National Park and collecting and causing harm to 73 insects as well as to the environment of the nature reserve, were fined Rs. 7.9 million by Nuwara Eliya Magistrate, Paboda Jayasekera. Fines were imposed individually on the two foreigners for each of the 80 charges brought against them by wildlife officers. Each suspect was fined Rs. 3,960,000, which worked out to Rs. 7,920,000 for both. In the event of their failure to pay the fines imposed, they were each sentenced to a term of 36 years and eight months rigorous imprisonment. The Magistrate further ordered that if the two suspects paid the fines, they should be escorted by prison officers to the Mirihana Detention Center and deported. The two Chinese, Hu Wei (33) and Yuan Ling Feng (30) were taken into custody on February 18, 2019, by wildlife officers of the Horton Plains Zone after 73 insects belonging to nine species were found in their possession. Equipment used by them to catch the insects were also seized. The insects were found dead at the time of the detection, and it is suspected that a chemical had been sprayed to kill them, wildlife officers said. The suspects spent one month on remand initially and later bailed out. Wildlife officials said that this was the first-ever time that 80 charges were proffered in a single case for violation of laws at the Horton Plains nature reserve. The Rs. 7.9 million fine imposed by court on the two foreigners was also the biggest in this connection so far. (Sunday Island, 28.4.2019).

Asia Siyaka tea market report last week indicated an all-time high foreign exchange earning of Rs. 62.4 billion for the first quarter of 2019, described as a sharp increase of 9 percent for the period. Senior Vice President of the company, Dhammika Wedenda, commenting on the results, said US dollar values at 348 million was in real terms a recorded decline of 5 percent in comparison to the 2018 figure of US$ 368 million for the given period. The instability of the rupee against the US dollar was the reason for the somewhat confusing position, but market conditions could be considered stable, he said. At the tea auctions during the week, around 7.1 million kilos were auctioned. The market was strong. The impact of the Easter Sunday tragedy didn’t influence the tea auction. Demand was sustained, with low growns moving up, he noted. The FOB value per kilo of tea shipped was US $ 4.74, a significant 11 percent less than last year’s US $ 5.35 per kilo. Although normality was achieved during the week, with the security position being quite uncertain, transport from production sources could be affected in the weeks ahead, Wedenda cautioned. Transporters would be subjected to continuous security checks because of the current security situation, he said, and added that overall, the estate sector was not affected by the bomb attacks in Colombo. Forbes & Walker tea report indicated that Iraq, Turkey and Russia continued to be main market importers of Ceylon tea. However, it was also reported that Germany and Jordan entered the Colombo auctions, which the trade said was a positive indicator that the visit of 15 German companies in January 2019 was yielding results. The report also said that Iran, Libya, UAE, China and Syria, were also active in the market in Colombo during the week. (Sunday Island, 28.4.2019)

The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the U.S. Government has approved a grant of USD 480 million to Sri Lanka at its board meeting held on the 25th of April in Washington D.C. subject to Congressional Notification. On the request of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the MCC has done an evaluation in terms of their investment criteria and selected Sri Lanka as a qualified country to receive grant funding under their Compact Investment Program. Under this grant, Sri Lanka is getting a USD 480 million for 03 main projects to be completed within a period of 5 years i.e. a special Transport Development Programme covering the Colombo Metropolitan area to reduce the traffic congestion by improving flow rate, reduce travel time, reduce traffic emission and reduce accidents combined with the Bus Transport Service Modernisation programme including private and public sector transport service. Under transport development, improving 131 kms road network on the Central Ring Road connecting Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern, North Central and Wayamba Provinces to the Colombo markets and export hubs. Further, improvement of Land Administration process also will be done in 08 districts, improving the land valuation system, upgrading 10 Land Registries and preparation of Parcel Fabric Map of all state and private land to facilitate the activities of the Survey Department. (Daily Island, 29.4.2019)

The Nawalapitiya police, yesterday, arrested two of the six most wanted suspects in connection with the Easter Sunday bombings. Police headquarters spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera identified the arrested persons as Mohamed Iyuhaim Sadik Abdul Haq and Mohamed Iyuham Shaheed Abdul Haq. They were handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigations. The Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), too, has sought access to the suspects. They were among six persons, including three women wanted by the CID in connection with the coordinated attacks carried out by ex- members of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ) and the Jamiathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI). Brig. Chula Kodituwakku, Director of the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) last Friday (April 26) told a special briefing, chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena, at the President’s House, the attackers were breakaway members of the NTJ and JMI. The CID, last Thursday, sought public assistance to track down six suspects in connection with the Easter Sunday massacre probe. Authoritative sources said that countrywide operations were continuing with security forces deployed in support of law enforcement authorities. During past 24 hours ending at 6 am yesterday, about 48 persons had been apprehended and detained pending investigations. The suspects taken in since the April 21 attacks are detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). The government, on Saturday night, announced the proscription of NTJ and JMI under Emergency declared in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday suicide attacks. Among those arrested in connection with possible links to terror networks were Colombo Municipal Council member Noordeen Mohamed Thajudeen, representing the Colombo Central, Deputy Mayor of Negombo Mohamed Ansar and one-time driver of the Easter Sunday terror mastermind Zahran Hashim, who is believed to have died in suicide attack on Colombo Shangri-La along with another suicide cadre. Sources said that foreign investigators including the FBI were assisting in investigations. (Daily Island, 29.4.2019)

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith flayed the government for its lackadaisical attitude and not doing enough to bring those responsible for the Easter Sunday bombings to justice. Addressing the media, yesterday, in Colombo, the prelate said: “I am not happy with the security measures that have been taken since the attack. I see neither any direction nor any coordination in the efforts that have been taken. Security forces tend to go to places on tip-offs but much more needs to be done I feel.” The Cardinal revealed that the original target of the Dehiwala suicide attack had been St. Mary’s Church in Dehiwala while the original target of the attack in Batticaloa had been St. Mary’s Cathedral, adjoining St. Michael’s College, Batticaloa. “The entire Negombo area needs to be searched to prevent further disasters. When the authorities question some people and release them, they can flee the country. At least, their passports should be impounded,” the 71-year-old Cardinal said. “I hear that the President has appointed a committee but I doubt whether anything meaningful will be done by these committees. These committees have been appointed in the past, too, but results are not known.” The Cardinal said: “I must appreciate the patience that the people have shown after Easter Sunday’s attacks. Even if Parliamentarians and politicians were behind these attacks – directly or indirectly – people expect them to be arrested, questioned and punished if they have any connections. We will take to streets if these issues are not addressed. “We are again assuring our Muslim brothers that no harm will befall them and we will protect them. When Jesus died on the cross, he wanted his persecutors forgiven because they didn’t know what they were doing. That’s the religion we preach. I would like to remind the Catholics the words of Jesus. These people who have taken arms are mislead. We will show compassion towards them.” “I am disappointed that despite intelligence reports available from 4th April onwards, precious little had been done by authorities. These people are conveniently shifting the blame to others. Instead, they need to apologize for their failures because they are at fault. Soon after the first attack, my secretary sent messages to all the Churches to stop Easter Sunday services for the rest of the day and we were able to prevent more disasters.” (Daily Island 30.4.2019)

The Cardinal revealed that limited Sunday masses would be held from next Sunday onwards and there would be vigilance committees set up in each parish to monitor the situation. “Some churches usually have six masses on Sundays and this will be reduced to two masses,” he said. The Cardinal also criticised the delay in introducing new legislation to criminalise terrorist activities. “I am not sure whether bringing new laws is the need of the hour. There will be a debate on this and it will drag on. We already have laws needed to prevent terrorism and what needs to be done is to amend some of these laws to make sure wrongdoers do not get away with their crimes. Some people I believe tend to delay passing these laws purposefully.” “When I listen to some of the political speeches, I feel there’s no unity. Politicians are trying to get cheap publicity. All what the politicians have done is to shift the blame to the other person without owing up to their mess.” The cardinal said a committee had to be appointed to look into the incidents and Buddhist monks could be appointed to it as a neutral party. (Daily Island, 30.4.2019)

Vehicle registrations rebounded on most categories in March recording a total of 35,150 units up from 29,837 units the previous month due to the higher number of working days in March compared to February, a new report says. Total motor cars recorded 2,961 units in March up from 2,347 units in February and significantly down from 6,207 units 12 months ago, a report by JB Securities said. Brand new cars recorded 422 units in March up from 434 units in February and significantly down from 1,069 units 12 months ago. Small cars (< 1,000cc) accounted for 79.3% of units. Financing share was 50.7% in line with the normal monthly average. Pre-owned cars recorded 2,539 units in March up from 1,913 units in February but significantly down from 5,138 units 12 months ago. Toyota was the segment leader accounting for 1,344 units (Vitz 1,157) followed by Suzuki recording 918 units (Wagon R 633). Small cars (< 1,000cc) accounted for 91.5% units. Financing share was 54.4% in line with the normal monthly average. Premium branded cars recorded 160 units in March up from 111 units in February and significantly down from 222 units 12 months ago. The brand-new segment recorded 63 units of which Mercedes Benz accounted for 50 units (C-class 41 units, E-class 8, etc.). In the pre-owned segment 97 units were recorded of which Mercedes Benz was 27 units (C-class 25 units), BMW was 34 units (3-series 19, 7-series 9) and Audi 36 units (A1 20, A3 9). Under notable premium cars a Ford Mustang has been registered and 2 Jaguar XE cars. Electric cars recorded 2 units in March down from 7 units in February and 14 units 12 months ago. SUVs recorded 488 units in March down from 534 units in February and 538 units 12 months ago. Brand new accounted for 240 units and preowned 248 units. Toyota accounted for the largest share recording 138 units (C-HR 92) followed by Honda recording 81 units (CR-V 54, Vezel 27). Ranger Rover had a record month posting 50 Range Rover Sports units. Hybrids recorded 1,032 units in March up from 953 units in February but significantly down from 3,341 units 12 months ago. Motor cars accounted for 947 units followed by SUVs with 76 units and vans with zero units. In the car category Suzuki accounted for the bulk of the units recording 812 units. (Daily Island, 30.4.2019)








