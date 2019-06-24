







STORIES IN SONG SERIES 2019 – Moon Songs – By Des Kelly

There is a multitude of “Moon-Songs”. Obviously, this astronomical satellite that orbits the Earth has been the main cause of many a love story, many “Crooners” warbling about her (the moon), an old song of mine, from my Ceylon days entitled “Moonlight, the Danube & You”, The Glen Miller Orchestra signature tune “Moonlight Serenade”, an entire Jim Reeves Album entitled “Moonlight & Roses”, & I could go on, till the cows come home, “Amsterdam Moon” written and performed by Raul Malo & The Mavericks, a song I do love and hope to record, changing the title (with Raul’s permission to “Sri Lankan Moon” (many of which I have seen, rather than the one in Amsterdam), and now, via Facebook, I have just had the pleasure of listening to one of my favourite Brookes & Dunn melodies “Neon Moon”.

For this particular article, I wish to give all our eLanka readers three songs about the Moon which I hope you folks will enjoy and, make love to, depending on who you are with, and what time it is, if you know what I mean.