WELCOME TO THE SAREE SHOP, SYDNEY
The Saree Shop in Harris Park has been the favourite store for Indian clothes for generations. Since the store opened its doors in 1992, we have offered our customers sarees and clothes of consistently high quality. With hundreds of designs and styles of sarees to choose from, The Saree Shop now offers a lot more! You are welcome to explore our range of sarees as well as new product lines.

The Saree Shop is proudly 100% Australian owned and operated business for over 25 years.

CONTACT

SHOWROOM
  • 42 Station Street East, Harris Park NSW 2150.
BUSINESS HOURS
  • Tue.Wed.Thu.Fri.- 11.30 am to 5.00 pm
  • Sat.Sun.- 11.30 am to 4.00 pm
  • Mon.- Closed

