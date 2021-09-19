“TO THOSE, CONCERNED” – By Des Kelly

A video that essential viewing, especially to all our Sri Lankan friends.

This was sent to me, by Charles Schokman, and I thank him for it, on behalf of e’Lanka, all of whose members are hopefully animal-lovers, and would certainly love to watch this superb bit of work carried out by the Sri Lankan Navy, of whom I have always been proud.

How this incident came about, I haven’t a clue, but this just goes to show what a bit of “caring” can do. Please watch this video folks, and be uplifted.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.