women writing their migration stories the sinhala series

I am Shiroma Epa. Sri Lankan living in Sydney.

I am contacting you on behalf of ´Key into Australia´, a not for profit organization. (https://keyintoaustralia.com.au).

Key into Australia is a network of multicultural women living in Australia who support each other in meaningful ways. We are an inclusive community that helps create friendships, find work, and navigate the ups and downs of settling in a new place.

Key Into Australia´s “The Tongue Set Free” programme is supporting migrant women’s mental health by inviting them to share their untold stories. Sharing our stories can be a therapeutic pastime activity.

The program is supported by Multicultural NSW and offered free of charge. This is open to women from multicultural/migrant backgrounds. Key into Australia is now working with women from different cultural backgrounds to offer the program in their own languages. Objective of offering this program in migrant languages is to encourage protecting their languages in the Australian soil

I have been a participant of “Key into Australia – Tongue set free” workshops and now joined hands with them as a volunteer to organise, “අකුරු කරමු අපේ කතා – The Tongue Set Free: Women writing migration stories – Sinhala Series”. I believe this is an excellent opportunity to polish up your creative writing skills regardless of whether you are a professional writer or a novice. After all Sinhala is a Language spoken only by people from a Sri Lankan origin. Retaining this powerful and beautiful language for the generations to come is part of Sinhala speaking communities responsibility.

