Yevin and Tiyara phenomenal golfing siblings “Down Under”

Teenage siblings Yevin and Tiyara Samararatna of Sri Lankan origin with innate talent are already versatile golf prodigies ‘Down Under’ having triumphed in many local competitions in Brisbane other state golf tournaments in boys/girls categories. Tiyara has prolifically shadowed elder brother Yevin, just turned seventeen years. Both were advised by coaches to commence participating in 18 hole competitions at relatively young ages. For all young golfers, the motivation is to lower their best scores. However no golfer is never satisfied 100% with his or her game even when they shoot a great score.This is how siblings Yevin and Tiyara have developed golf skills.

The success of an exceptional golfer is not measured alone by hoisting a trophy. For many it is not to just play the game on a regular basis but to be consistent in it via a list of traits like extensive practice with a routine, patience, taking lessons from avid professionals. Yevin and Tiyara with hours of practices on the ranges at their golf clubs, Mount Warren Park and River Lakes Golf clubs ,training on approach shots close to the holes and hole putts possessed by accomplished young golf players.

The siblings had participated in many competitions across Brisbane and also in other states.Yevin had begun to triumph from year 2011 while sister Tiyara from year 2014.Between them have triumphed in many tournaments, have won around one hundred and fifty trophies and medals. Some of the triumphs were at Pacific Golf Club, Virginia Golf Course, Bargara Golf Club, Mt Warren Park Golf Club, River Lakes Golf Club, Sandy Gallop Golf Club, Bribie Island Golf Club, Wantima Golf Club and Walston Golf Club, Oxley Golf Club, Corinda Pitch & Putt etc. In addition have been adjudicated for ‘encouragement’, ’ player of the year’,’ spirit of golf ‘ ‘most improved player’ awards. The siblings have been acclaimed by many over the skills of golf their integrity, morale and etiquette. The big

biggest victory for Yevin was when he won the International Junior golf classic in NSW when around one hundred young golfers from all states participated.

The success of the duo should be attributed to the encouragement and sacrifices parents Indika and Kanushka have made. Golf is a very expensive sport need to possess ideal combinations of clubs, shafts, grips ,balls. buggy,shoes and attires. The parents have provided with an artificial golf putting area at the rear of the dwelling with an equipped gym.

It is relevant to quote that the siblings duo are Dux award winners at the school, brilliant in studies also school captains, who wish to continue golf balancing with academic career. All Sri Lankans would be proud of the duo ,no doubt would wish them for more successes.

Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane