eLanka Newsletter – 13th February 2022 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“FACTS OF LIFE” – by Des Kelly
Watch T20 cricket highlights -Australia v Sri Lanka 2021-22
Australia’s $315k-a-week woman: How the daughter of migrants who arrived Down Under with $200 in their pockets became the nation’s highest-paid CEO
Cartoon of late Bill Forbes – by Max Gerreyn
200 years ago a green haven began to grow
“PASS ME NOT, O GENTLE SAVIOUR.” – The story behind this hymn
NADEERA SRI A PHENOMINAL MULTI SKILLED, A RESEARCH LAWYER IN LEGISLATIVE DRAFTING, LAW LECTURER MUSICIAN, LYRICIST, VOCALIST AT THE APEX OF CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu
Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish – Celebrate Valentine’s Day with our Special Tempting Menu
RUKMANI DEVI – by Des Kelly
FIVE GOOD SUPER HABITS FOR THE YEAR OF THE TIGER 2022
Good News from Jayam – independence day – kushil gunasekera – gamini gunewardene – yohani – shelly gunewardena – queen elizabeth – zoom amigos – 15 Feb 2022
RANJINI JAYAKODY NEW PRESIDENT OF NETBALL FEDERATION FORMER DIRECTOR GENERAL OF SPORTS,RESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT OFFICER NOT AFFILIATED TO ANY POLITICAL PARTY FORMER NETBALL PLAYER VOUCHES TO ENHANCE THE STANDARD OF NETBALL – by Sunil Thenabadu
Mathavavaraja Sri Bawan: 07-09-1946 to 09-02-2022- by Kitto Dias
Academics & its’ Resulting Experiences – by Noor Rahim
Abbey Clancy & Aljaz dance the Viennesse Waltz to ‘Delilah’ – Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
Serene heights-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE
Lessons Learned from the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture & Thereon – by Noor Rahim
Vitamin B12- what does it do for you?-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 92 11 02 2022
Biriyani rice is quite suitable for Diabetics-by Dr harold Gunatillake
Commonwealth War Cemetery – tribute to brave warriors By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AIaaS: A new trend for AI? By Aditya Abeysinghe
Bill Forbes – Believe in me
Wellalage and Bervis on top of bowling and batting-by Dhammika Ratnaweera
Australia’s international border will finally reopen to tourists
Consultant Radiologist Dr Uditha Kodituwakku a phenomenal vocalist already on road to summit of fame – by Sunil Thenabadu
An untold history of Sri Lanka’s Independence-By Uditha Devapriya
Roshan Pilapitiya a revelation of a dignified superlative actor, over three decades in an effervescent voyage – By Sunil Thenabadu
Hymn for Sri Lanka (Ceylon) – Trilingual
N-AM UITAT – Malina Olinescu & Calin Geambasu Band (concert privat) – TU T’EN VAS
Alumex takes GOLD at 29th NCE Export Awards
Sri Lanka seeks US$200mn credit lines from Australia, Pakistan: report
Paving the way for renewable energy in Sri Lanka-By Nimal Wijesinghe
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 03-02-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices February