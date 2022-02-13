Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 13th February 2022 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 13th February 2022 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“FACTS OF LIFE” – by Des Kelly

Watch T20 cricket highlights -Australia v Sri Lanka 2021-22

Australia’s $315k-a-week woman: How the daughter of migrants who arrived Down Under with $200 in their pockets became the nation’s highest-paid CEO

Cartoon of late Bill Forbes – by Max Gerreyn

200 years ago a green haven began to grow

“PASS ME NOT, O GENTLE SAVIOUR.” – The story behind this hymn

NADEERA SRI A PHENOMINAL MULTI SKILLED, A RESEARCH LAWYER IN LEGISLATIVE DRAFTING, LAW LECTURER MUSICIAN, LYRICIST, VOCALIST AT THE APEX OF CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu

Sri Lankan Street Food by Dish – Celebrate Valentine’s Day with our Special Tempting Menu

RUKMANI DEVI – by Des Kelly

FIVE GOOD SUPER HABITS FOR THE YEAR OF THE TIGER 2022

Good News from Jayam – independence day – kushil gunasekera – gamini gunewardene – yohani – shelly gunewardena – queen elizabeth – zoom amigos – 15 Feb 2022

RANJINI JAYAKODY NEW PRESIDENT OF NETBALL FEDERATION FORMER DIRECTOR GENERAL OF SPORTS,RESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT OFFICER NOT AFFILIATED TO ANY POLITICAL PARTY FORMER NETBALL PLAYER VOUCHES TO ENHANCE THE STANDARD OF NETBALL – by Sunil Thenabadu

Mathavavaraja Sri Bawan: 07-09-1946 to 09-02-2022- by Kitto Dias

Academics & its’ Resulting Experiences – by Noor Rahim

Abbey Clancy & Aljaz dance the Viennesse Waltz to ‘Delilah’ – Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

Serene heights-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE

Lessons Learned from the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture & Thereon – by Noor Rahim

Vitamin B12- what does it do for you?-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 92 11 02 2022

Biriyani rice is quite suitable for Diabetics-by Dr harold Gunatillake

Commonwealth War Cemetery – tribute to brave warriors By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AIaaS: A new trend for AI? By Aditya Abeysinghe

Bill Forbes – Believe in me

Wellalage and Bervis on top of bowling and batting-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

Australia’s international border will finally reopen to tourists

Consultant Radiologist Dr Uditha Kodituwakku a phenomenal vocalist already on road to summit of fame – by Sunil Thenabadu

An untold history of Sri Lanka’s Independence-By Uditha Devapriya

Roshan Pilapitiya a revelation of a dignified superlative actor, over three decades in an effervescent voyage – By Sunil Thenabadu

Hymn for Sri Lanka (Ceylon) – Trilingual

N-AM UITAT – Malina Olinescu & Calin Geambasu Band (concert privat) – TU T’EN VAS

Alumex takes GOLD at 29th NCE Export Awards

Sri Lanka seeks US$200mn credit lines from Australia, Pakistan: report

Paving the way for renewable energy in Sri Lanka-By Nimal Wijesinghe

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 03-02-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

