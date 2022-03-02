eLanka Newsletter – 2nd March 2022 – 1st Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“ENGLISH HISTORY” – by Des Kelly
What Sri Lanka must learn from their India thrashing – By Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne: eLanka Sports Editor)
Cricket Yarns with RH6 – Ep 2 – Harry Solomons – Founder and Owner of Kingsgrove Sports Centre
Peterite Centenary Dinner Dance – Organised by St. Peter’s College Colombo, OBU UK Branch – La Bamba Nite 2022
Sihinayaki Re’with youngest Guest twenty three year old Sumeera Gunasekera born abnormal – by Sunil Thenabadu
SRI LANKA NEWS (FEBRUARY 2022) Compiled by Victor Melder.
Andrea Bocelli & Mattoe Bocelli-Holy night cross hall
“GOAL-KEEPER EXTRAORDINAIRE” – by Des Kelly
U.S. Ambassador Chung Presents Credentials to President Rajapaksa
He was an erudite scholar and researcher-by Dr.Preethi Wijegoonewardene
H. R. Jothipala: Sinhala Cinema’s Most Popular Playback Singer-By D. B. S. Jeyaraj
Why has Fat got such a bad reputation when it provides health benefits?-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
KUMARASIRI PATHIRANA- LYRICIST,MUSICIAN,COMPOSER,SPARKLING VOYAGE IN MUSIC ARENA AT APEX OF FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 94 25 02 22
‘Ratnadeepa’ – Queen of Asia named largest natural corundum star sapphire cluster. Will it help to ease the present dollar crisis in Sri Lanka? – by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Hatthikucchi Viharaya – ruined ancient temple complex framed by rock boulders By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AI Ethics: Are ethics needed to process data? Aditya Abeysinghe
A story to tell- by somasundaram sandakumar
US AMBASSADOR DESIGNATE TO SRI LANKA, H.E JULIE CHUNG MEETS FOR A VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT WITH THE SRI LANKAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY HOSTED BY SLF INTERNATIONAL, USA
Maris Stella College marks Centennial : Endless Odyssey in Quest of Excellence-By Merrick Gooneratne
History of Colombo
Brisbane 4EB Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – March 2022
SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS(FEBRUARY 2022) Compiled by Victor Melder
A new train service to be launched next month for tourists to see the upcountry
A fine read from a fine writer-by Manik de Silva
‘Lakmahal’: Colonial-Era Abode Turned Into A Community Library-by Kris Thomas
Veteran athlete Narasinghe clinches three Gold Medals-by Upananda Jayasundera
50 YEARS LIVING IN AUSTRALIA
Almost all about Ambalangoda – By Uditha Devapriya
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 25-02-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)
The Role of Divestments in Overcoming Present Economic Challenges – by Imesha Dissanayake
INTERVIEW WITH DR. INDRAJIT COOMARASWAMY – 3 Smart Questions
INTERVIEW WITH DR. INDRAJIT COOMARASWAMY – 3 Smart Questions
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices February