Kalpitiya Chalets by Thilanka
CONTACT US
+94 325634042
29th Mile Post,
Kandakuda,
Kalpitiya.
Monday – Friday: 12.00 am to 12.00 pm
Poya day : 12.00 am to 12.00 pm
Bank Holiday: 12.00 am to 12.00 pm
FINEST CHALETS IN KALPITIYA
Perched in serene waters and opening up to the lagoon-our chalets provide the perfect view to hold the memories of romantic rendezvous with loved ones or getaways with your family and friends.
Specially designed to blend with gorgeous blue lagoon,the chalets feature glass openings and large verandas for incredible views of their surrounds which includes breathtaking infinity lagoon,beautiful green turf and picturesque mangrove trees on either side.
One can’t miss the cool breeze coming from the lagoon in the evening and spectacular view of phases of moon. Sunrise is visible to the chalets ,when local fishermen collecting their daily catches early morning in their traditional Kayak .
SERVICES
|Cuisine
|Rooms
|Activities
ROOMS
LARGE SPACIOUS ROOMS
All our 8 guestrooms are elegantly furnished with handmade furnitures and they include luxury en-suite facilities with complimentary bottled water , kettle and complementary tea , coffee, flat screen LCD TV, AC ,fan, and the finest pure white linen and towels. Our King Size Four Poster beds provide views over landscaped garden and the Lagoon with Mangrove trees . All rooms have seating area with a large veranda.
EXPERIENCES
- Fun Lagoon boat ride
- Kite surfing
- Diving in the sea
- Dolphin and whale watching
- Camping
- Wild safari into Wilpattu national park through the lagoon and the river boat ride
- Kalpitiya city tour
- Trip to famous Thalawila church
- Trip to Anuradhapura
