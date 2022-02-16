eLanka Newsletter – 16th February 2022 – 5th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
11th February ……The day Charlie Chaplin died and some profound facts of and for a happy Life. – by Desmond Kelly
Valentine’s Day in the light of Christian admonishment on Love – by Oscar E V Fernando
NON BENDERS SHIELD GAME – Photos & Write up by Jon Karu
MAITHRI PANAGODA UNDISPUTED LEGAL PRODIGY IN NSW OF SRI LANKAN ORIGIN, FORMER DIRECTOR OF LANKAVISION, FORMER EDITOR IN CHIEF SLE, PATRON OF MUTHUHARA OF SLRC, FOUNDING MEMBER OF OLD ANANDIANS ASSOCIATION NSW
Mathavaraja Sri Bawan – My Very Dear Friend – A Eulogy – By Chris Wickramasinghe
Watch Cricket Highlights of 3rd T20 – Australia v Sri Lanka 15th Feb 2022 – Aussies seal series in Canberra
Watch Australia v Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Cricket match at the SCG – 13th February 2022
Manuka T20 between Australia and Sri Lanka poses a question to about 5000 Canberrans – by Isobel Cootes
eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn
“MORE PONDERISMS” – by Des Kelly
Helmut Lotti My Tribute To The King Live Concert – by Patrick Ranasinghe
Australia’s $315k-a-week woman: How the daughter of migrants who arrived Down Under with $200 in their pockets became the nation’s highest-paid CEO
Ernest C Kelaart: The Smiling Executioner
FIVE GOOD SUPER HABITS FOR 2022
MC Duke at the 2nd T20 Cricket Match supporting Sri Lankan cricket and community On behalf of ICC T20 World Cup
“WILDLIFE FACTS” – by Des Kelly
Tehani renowned singer,lyricist,musician and amazing performer discharging yeoman service as Director of NYSC – by Sunil Thenabadu
Shelton (Shelly) Gunawardena Engineer – Pioneer—Inventor -by Patrick Ranasinghe
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appeals to expats to send money-by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Lanka Spice head outlines ingredients of success-By Raj Moorthy
Wanindu sold for massive amount in IPL
N-AM UITAT – Malina Olinescu & Calin Geambasu Band (concert privat) – TU T’EN VAS
Lessons Learned from the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture & Thereon – by Noor Rahim
Serene heights-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE
SIR DON BARON JAYATILAKA: THE EPOCH MAKER-by Sudeep Perera
Keeping your Kidneys Healthy – by Dr harold Gunatillake
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 92 11 02 2022
Biriyani rice is quite suitable for Diabetics-by Dr harold Gunatillake
Commonwealth War Cemetery – tribute to brave warriors By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AIaaS: A new trend for AI? By Aditya Abeysinghe
Alumex takes GOLD at 29th NCE Export Awards
EATING MANIOC JAMS (cassava )TAPIOCA
KELLY KLASSICS – “The Last Thing She Said – Ray Price 1982” Country Music will never die!
“TREES”
Ricky Van Shelton – Our Love” A Kelly-Klassic
Gifted but Not Tasted?-by A. K. Hasith Priyashantha
Gifts that love your body and the planet by The Body Shop
How Trinity College Kandy in Sri Lanka moulded two great sons of India? -By Punsara Amarasinghe
Sri Lanka’s economy in the first 10 years-By Uditha Devapriya
Paving the way for renewable energy in Sri Lanka-By Nimal Wijesinghe
Sri Lanka seeks US$200mn credit lines from Australia, Pakistan: report
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices February