eLanka Newsletter – 16th February 2022 – 5th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

11th February ……The day Charlie Chaplin died and some profound facts of and for a happy Life. – by Desmond Kelly

Valentine’s Day in the light of Christian admonishment on Love – by Oscar E V Fernando

NON BENDERS SHIELD GAME – Photos & Write up by Jon Karu

MAITHRI PANAGODA UNDISPUTED LEGAL PRODIGY IN NSW OF SRI LANKAN ORIGIN, FORMER DIRECTOR OF LANKAVISION, FORMER EDITOR IN CHIEF SLE, PATRON OF MUTHUHARA OF SLRC, FOUNDING MEMBER OF OLD ANANDIANS ASSOCIATION NSW

Mathavaraja Sri Bawan – My Very Dear Friend – A Eulogy – By Chris Wickramasinghe

Watch Cricket Highlights of 3rd T20 – Australia v Sri Lanka 15th Feb 2022 – Aussies seal series in Canberra

Watch Australia v Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Cricket match at the SCG – 13th February 2022

Manuka T20 between Australia and Sri Lanka poses a question to about 5000 Canberrans – by Isobel Cootes

eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn

“MORE PONDERISMS” – by Des Kelly

Helmut Lotti My Tribute To The King Live Concert – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Australia’s $315k-a-week woman: How the daughter of migrants who arrived Down Under with $200 in their pockets became the nation’s highest-paid CEO

Ernest C Kelaart: The Smiling Executioner

FIVE GOOD SUPER HABITS FOR 2022

MC Duke at the 2nd T20 Cricket Match supporting Sri Lankan cricket and community On behalf of ICC T20 World Cup

“WILDLIFE FACTS” – by Des Kelly

Tehani renowned singer,lyricist,musician and amazing performer discharging yeoman service as Director of NYSC – by Sunil Thenabadu

Shelton (Shelly) Gunawardena Engineer – Pioneer—Inventor -by Patrick Ranasinghe

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka appeals to expats to send money-by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Lanka Spice head outlines ingredients of success-By Raj Moorthy

Wanindu sold for massive amount in IPL

N-AM UITAT – Malina Olinescu & Calin Geambasu Band (concert privat) – TU T’EN VAS

Lessons Learned from the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture & Thereon – by Noor Rahim

Serene heights-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE

SIR DON BARON JAYATILAKA: THE EPOCH MAKER-by Sudeep Perera

Keeping your Kidneys Healthy – by Dr harold Gunatillake

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 92 11 02 2022

Biriyani rice is quite suitable for Diabetics-by Dr harold Gunatillake

Commonwealth War Cemetery – tribute to brave warriors By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AIaaS: A new trend for AI? By Aditya Abeysinghe

Alumex takes GOLD at 29th NCE Export Awards

EATING MANIOC JAMS (cassava )TAPIOCA

KELLY KLASSICS – “The Last Thing She Said – Ray Price 1982” Country Music will never die!

“TREES”

Ricky Van Shelton – Our Love” A Kelly-Klassic

Gifted but Not Tasted?-by A. K. Hasith Priyashantha

Gifts that love your body and the planet by The Body Shop

How Trinity College Kandy in Sri Lanka moulded two great sons of India? -By Punsara Amarasinghe

Sri Lanka’s economy in the first 10 years-By Uditha Devapriya

Paving the way for renewable energy in Sri Lanka-By Nimal Wijesinghe

Sri Lanka seeks US$200mn credit lines from Australia, Pakistan: report

Seeking to Contact

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia

List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada

Obituary Notices February

 

Click below for events

