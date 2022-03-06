Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 6th March 2022 – 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 6th March 2022 – 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 6th March 2022 – 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week's elanka Newsletter

VALE’ SHANE WARNE – By Des Kelly

Shane Warne…a legacy hard to parallel – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne

Cricket legend Shane Warne dead at 52 of suspected heart attack in Thailand By Upali Obeyesekere

AN ODE TO MARSHIE & WARNIE – by Robin Daniel

Blue Ocean Group builds to last

Missive on Lent – by Oscar E V Fernando

Vale the great Shane Warne – Lawrence Machado

Shane Warne. Legend. An extraordinary innings ended far too soon. Vale. – by Anthony Albanese

SUNDAY CHOICE

LAHIRU PERERA OF LA SIGNORE IDENTITY A SIGNATURE MUSICIAN AT THE SUMMIT OF CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu

SLNSWCA Building Project – “LANKA MATHA”

Fond memories of old Colombo city-by HM NISSANKA WARAKAULLE

Tourism…are we on the right track?

Expressions in the Subway – by Noor Rahim

A Kelly Klaasic – Pinchitos Caliente , Back In Your Arms Again – by Des Kelly

SHYAMI FONSEKA A PHENOMINAL SONGSTER POSSESSING A DECORATED VOICE, TEACHER, SACRIFICED LUCRATIVE MUSICAL VOCATION FOR FAMILY UNIT – by Sunil Thenabadu

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 95 04 03 2022

Health & Views February 3rd issue 2022 – by Dr harold Gunatillake

Alagalla Mountain Range – defense location of yesteryear By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Intelligent AI agents: Programs with intelligence? By Aditya Abeysinghe

Why Sri Lanka will be no push-overs for India – by Trevine Rodrigo (eLanka Sports editor)

“THE SOUND OF SILENCE”

One sided? Doubtful against untested Lankans – by Trevine Rodrigo (eLanka – Sports editor)

Glorious History of Sri Lanka Air Force Sports-by Air Commodore Padman de Costa

Hotels, Police on alert as Russian, Ukrainian tourists stay together-By Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya

“CRICKET-COMMENTS”-by Des Kelly

Houses burning – By Niranjan Selvadurai

Connection Between Richness & Happiness – Are They Synonymous? – by Noor Rahim

Sihinayaki Re’with youngest Guest twenty three year old Sumeera Gunasekera born abnormal – by Sunil Thenabadu

A KELLY KLASSIC – You Got Gold – by Des Kelly

Getting out of a debt hole: Some advice for Sri Lanka’s establishment – by Aravinda Korala

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 25-02-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

The Role of Divestments in Overcoming Present Economic Challenges – by Imesha Dissanayake

INTERVIEW WITH DR. INDRAJIT COOMARASWAMY – 3 Smart Questions

Seeking to Contact

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia

List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada

Obituary Notices February

 

Click below for events

