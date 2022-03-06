eLanka Newsletter – 6th March 2022 – 2nd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
VALE’ SHANE WARNE – By Des Kelly
Shane Warne…a legacy hard to parallel – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne
Cricket legend Shane Warne dead at 52 of suspected heart attack in Thailand By Upali Obeyesekere
AN ODE TO MARSHIE & WARNIE – by Robin Daniel
Blue Ocean Group builds to last
Missive on Lent – by Oscar E V Fernando
Vale the great Shane Warne – Lawrence Machado
Shane Warne. Legend. An extraordinary innings ended far too soon. Vale. – by Anthony Albanese
SUNDAY CHOICE
LAHIRU PERERA OF LA SIGNORE IDENTITY A SIGNATURE MUSICIAN AT THE SUMMIT OF CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu
SLNSWCA Building Project – “LANKA MATHA”
Fond memories of old Colombo city-by HM NISSANKA WARAKAULLE
Tourism…are we on the right track?
Expressions in the Subway – by Noor Rahim
A Kelly Klaasic – Pinchitos Caliente , Back In Your Arms Again – by Des Kelly
SHYAMI FONSEKA A PHENOMINAL SONGSTER POSSESSING A DECORATED VOICE, TEACHER, SACRIFICED LUCRATIVE MUSICAL VOCATION FOR FAMILY UNIT – by Sunil Thenabadu
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 95 04 03 2022
Health & Views February 3rd issue 2022 – by Dr harold Gunatillake
Alagalla Mountain Range – defense location of yesteryear By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Intelligent AI agents: Programs with intelligence? By Aditya Abeysinghe
Why Sri Lanka will be no push-overs for India – by Trevine Rodrigo (eLanka Sports editor)
“THE SOUND OF SILENCE”
One sided? Doubtful against untested Lankans – by Trevine Rodrigo (eLanka – Sports editor)
Glorious History of Sri Lanka Air Force Sports-by Air Commodore Padman de Costa
Hotels, Police on alert as Russian, Ukrainian tourists stay together-By Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya
“CRICKET-COMMENTS”-by Des Kelly
Houses burning – By Niranjan Selvadurai
Connection Between Richness & Happiness – Are They Synonymous? – by Noor Rahim
Sihinayaki Re’with youngest Guest twenty three year old Sumeera Gunasekera born abnormal – by Sunil Thenabadu
A KELLY KLASSIC – You Got Gold – by Des Kelly
Getting out of a debt hole: Some advice for Sri Lanka’s establishment – by Aravinda Korala
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 25-02-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)
The Role of Divestments in Overcoming Present Economic Challenges – by Imesha Dissanayake
INTERVIEW WITH DR. INDRAJIT COOMARASWAMY – 3 Smart Questions
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices February