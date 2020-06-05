Faye Ocean Waves – 41A Vandervett Pl Dehiwela Sri Lanka – Holiday Rental – Short Term Stay

Dehiwela House for Holiday rental and short term stay featuring 4 bedroom top floor apartment with Ocean views all around from all windows and wrap around balcony. This property is one of the best Luxury holiday rental or short term stay apartments in Dehiwela, Sri Lanka.

View from the apartment



Features of the Property offered for Holiday Rental or Short Term Stay at Faye Ocean Waves – 41A Vandervett Pl, Dehiwela, Sri Lanka

Super luxury star class 4 bedroom top floor apartment with Ocean views all around from all windows and wrap around balcony. Two large double rooms and two single rooms all with access to the balcony.

Large Sitting and dining room with self-contained kitchen and Laundry facilities.

Three Full bathrooms with showers cubicle and hot water

Clean white Hotel class linen, pillows and towels.

Air Conditioners and fans to all bedrooms, Living room and Dining room

Kitchen facilities Microwave, Cooker, toaster, Electric Kettle Cutlery and Crockery

Laundry facilities Washing machine and iron with ironing board and clothes airer.

Wifi and pay TV facilities provided.

Water motor installed to provide high flow of water supply.

Cleaning and linen services will be provided.

Beautifully furnished apartment in a very quiet and relaxed location.

Clear views of the city on one end and Mount Lavinia to the other.

One minute walk to the beach dining and diving facilities. Many beachside Restaurants within walking distance.

Convenient location to all amenities shopping, banking and transport.