eLanka Newsletter: February 2020 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Cricket: Sri Lanka’s women’s squad in Melbourne

“AN ALPINE LOVE AFFAIRE” By Des Kelly

Sri Lanka need major overhaul of form to make an impression in Australia

Sri Lankan-Australian singer Jordan-Ravi in the mix for Eurovision as Australia Decides who will represent Australia at the song contest

How corporate Australia is tackling the mental health crisis

Media release from NSW Health on novel coronavirus regarding symptoms and false reports.

Gladstone Park, Hume Sri Lanka Senior Association, two day trip to Mt. Gambia

Let’s talk about buying Fish, today – Written by Dr. Harold Gunatillake

“THE NAME SAYS IT ALL” – By Des Kelly

