eLanka Newsletter: January 2020 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Dr Harold Gunatillake’s 90th Birthday Celebrations (Sydney)
“ANAGRAM-MAGIC” – By Des Kelly
Watch Cricket Highlights India vs SriLanka T20 – January 2020
SOCIETY WEDDING OF THE YEAR (Story by: Marie Pietersz (The Write Touch, Melbourne) Pictures: courtesy of Savish Corporation)
I’m A Celebrity 2020: Every contestant as they’re revealed
Why did I get a stroke? – By Harold Gunatillake
STRANGE BUT TRUE – THE UNWELCOME VISITOR – By Bernard VanCuylenburg.
Waterfront Estate – Sri Lanka – Complete that long-delayed project in the inspiring freshness of Sri Lanka’s country air
Leave a Reply