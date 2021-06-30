NEWS (430 WRDS): Swadeshi obtains enjoining order against ReeBonn Lanka & Lanka Sathosa for manufacturing and distributing Sathosa Kohomba soap

PRESS COMMUNIQUE-Sent on behalf of The Swadeshi Industrial Works PLC

The Swadeshi Industrial Works PLC obtains enjoining order against ReeBonn Lanka & Lanka Sathosa for manufacturing and distributing Sathosa Kohomba soap

The Swadeshi Industrial Works PLC, manufacturer of Swadeshi Khomba for eight decades obtained several enjoining orders in respect of the ‘Sathosa Kohomba’ manufactured by ReeBonn Lanka Pvt Ltd. and distributed by Lanka Sathosa Ltd for violation of intellectual property rights of its Swadeshi Khomba. The Commercial High Court of Colombo Judge M.A.R Marrikar was pleased to issue the said enjoining orders on 22nd June 2021.

Swadeshi is the proud owner and producer of Swadeshi Khomba, the market leader in the herbal soap and herbal personal care category for eight decades and using the popularity gained by Swadeshi Khomba, Swadeshi instituted action against Lanka Sathosa and ReeBonn Lanka on the basis that they were manufacturing, marketing and selling “Sathosa Kohomba” with extremely similar packaging and branding to its “Swadeshi Khomba”, which Swadeshi claimed violated its intellectual property rights.

The Colombo Commercial High Court Judge M.A.R Marrikar upon being satisfied of the submissions of counsel for Swadeshi, Romesh de Silva PC, issued several enjoining orders which included the prevention of the Reebonn Lanka and Lanka Sathosa from in any way or manner manufacturing, distributing and selling a product which is identical or similar to its personal care product “Swadeshi Khomba”.

Swadeshi Khomba is a registered trademark and has been used for over 80 years. Swadeshi Khomba is a registered product at National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), Sri Lanka. Swadeshi, a 100% Sri Lankan company has claimed many industry firsts to its name including the most recent Covid-19 safety management certification. The pioneer and market leader in the herbal soap and herbal personal care category in Sri Lanka, The Swadeshi Industrial Works PLC, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and was incorporated in 1941. Swadeshi is renowned for its trademark herbal care products: Swadeshi Khomba, Rani Sandalwood and Swadeshi Khomba baby, which have been warmly embraced and trusted by Sri Lankans over the years. The company has a rich history of 80 years and is now venturing into global markets backed by its years of trusted excellence.

The company specializes in best quality skin care products using natural herbal ingredients that are mild and gentle on skin. Among the popular brands of Swadeshi are Swadeshi Khomba, Rani Sandalwood, Swadeshi Khomba Baby, Little Princess, Perlwite, Lak Bar, Safeplus, Lady, Black Eagle Perfume and Swadeshi Body Wash & Shower Gel range. All products manufactured by Swadeshi are 100% vegetarian and animal cruelty free.

The Swadeshi Industrial Works PLC was represented by Mr. Romesh De Silva, President’s Counsel with Mr. Shanaka Cooray and Mr. Vasanthakumar Niles, instructed by D. L & F De Saram – Attorneys -at-law & Notaries Public.

