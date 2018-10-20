by In

123 perch land with a 3 story house in Kelaniya – Sri Lanka

Price

RS: 1,250,000 per perch Negotiable

Highlights

123 perch land with a 3-story house

Spaces 5-bedroom house with a 123.5 perch land located in Kelaniya

100-year-old clean title to the land

3 phase electricity / water and telephone connection.

Land ideal for residential or commercial purposes

Travel

– Access to Kandy road, Colombo Katunayake Highway and Negambo road in less than 5 mins

– Less than 30 minutes to the Katunayaka airport

– 20 minutes to Colombo Fort

– Less than 20 minutes to Colombo 7

– Road access to heavy vehicles thought Kandy and Negambo road

– 5 minute walk to the railway station

Contact

Name: Sanjeewa Edirisinghe

Number : +61 430 591 272

Email: andi.s.edirisinghe@gmail.com