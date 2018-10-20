123 perch land with a 3 story house in Kelaniya – Sri Lanka
Price
RS: 1,250,000 per perch Negotiable
Highlights
123 perch land with a 3-story house
Spaces 5-bedroom house with a 123.5 perch land located in Kelaniya
100-year-old clean title to the land
3 phase electricity / water and telephone connection.
Land ideal for residential or commercial purposes
Travel
– Access to Kandy road, Colombo Katunayake Highway and Negambo road in less than 5 mins
– Less than 30 minutes to the Katunayaka airport
– 20 minutes to Colombo Fort
– Less than 20 minutes to Colombo 7
– Road access to heavy vehicles thought Kandy and Negambo road
– 5 minute walk to the railway station
Contact
Name: Sanjeewa Edirisinghe
Number : +61 430 591 272
Email: andi.s.edirisinghe@gmail.com