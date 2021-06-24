A sunken ship’s trail of destruction: turtle carcasses, dead dolphins-By Bharatha Mallawarachi

A month after it caught fire, the MV X-Press Pearl is suspected of unleashing an environmental disaster

Source:Sydney Morning Herald

Flaming containers filled with chemicals tumbled into the sea from the ship’s deck as emergency crews sought to contain the blaze over the ensuing two weeks.

The fire started on the ship on May 20 and dead marine species started washing ashore days later.

A ship manifest seen by The Associated Press said 81 of the ship’s nearly 1500 containers held “dangerous” goods.

Sri Lankan navy soldiers walk on the beach looking for plastic debris washed ashore from fire damaged container ship MV X-Press Pearl at Kapungoda, on the outskirts of Colombo.

The Sri Lankan navy believes the blaze was caused by its chemical cargo, most of which was destroyed in the fire. But debris including burnt fibreglass and tonnes of plastic pellets have severely polluted the surrounding waters and a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches. Photos from the country’s coast guard showed a layer of green film blanketing the ocean surrounding the vessel.

Post-mortem analysis on the carcasses are being performed at five government-run laboratories and separately by the Government Analysts Department, said an official of the wildlife department who spoke on condition of anonymity as the official was not authorised to speak to the media.

“Provisionally, we can say that these deaths were caused by two methods — one is due to burns from the heat and secondly due to chemicals. These are obvious,” said Anil Jasinghe, secretary of the Environment Ministry.

He refrained from giving an exact cause, saying “post-mortem analysis are still being conducted”.

The burnt MV X-Press Pearl sinks off Colombo port, Sri Lanka. CREDIT: SRI LANKA NAVY/AP

Thushan Kapurusinghe of the Turtle Conservation Project blamed the fire and chemicals the ship carried for killing the turtles. With more than three decades experience on turtle conservation, Kapurusinghe said the dead turtles had oral, cloacal and throat bleeding and “specific parts of their carapace have burns and erosion signs”. The sea off Sri Lanka and its coastline are home to five species of turtles that regularly come to lay eggs. March to June is the peak season for turtle arrivals.