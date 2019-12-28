







Adroit Tax Consulting

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 7pm – 9pm Saturday – Sunday 9am – 6pm Phone lines are open from 8 am to 7 pm all days. By appointment only. Appointments run for one hour.

42 Lotus St, Marsden Park NSW 2765 Email: info@adroittaxconsulting.com Call: Urwik Patel on 0403 925 254 WEB: https://www.adroittaxconsulting.com.au/

SERVICES

TAX and COMPLIANCE

We offer the best in tax administration and compliance services. The services provided are value for money and customised to suit your personal and business needs.

​Income Tax Returns preparation individuals, companies, trusts, partnerships and self-managed super funds. We provide advise and prepare returns to ensure lodgement is timely and outcomes that best benefit you and your business.We engage in continuous educational training at all times of the latest taxation legislation and ensure you are compliant and best advised. ​Goods and Services Tax (GST) can be managed efficiently throughout the financial year with the preparation of BAS as per ATO standards. We provide advise to your business considering your needs and ensure your GST liability is worked out most effectively and with compliance to the legislation. ​Capital Gains Tax can be effectively minimised through careful management of your business structure and personal assets through a range of strategies. We can advise on solutions to ensure you are well positioned for appropriate concessions applied to achieve desired outcomes. ​Fringe Benefits Tax is a complex area of taxation and we specialise in solutions ensuring you are complying with the legislation and your taxes are minimised to the extent possible. General Tax Advise is also provided on various matters so suit your respective needs.



BOOKKEEPING

We provide the most effective bookkeeping solutions through our various cloud accounting partner platforms. Our firm is proud to be associated with Xero, the leading online accounting software in the market. We are also Xero Bronze Partners and our staff are Xero Certified Advisor providing you the best solutions from setting up your Xero file to live processing. We also provide training to our clients if they wish to take over the bookkeeping role themselves. Cloud accounting provides the following benefits:

​Browser based environment for ease of use A common accounting file simultaneously used by the client and the accountant

Possibility of multi-user log in making troubleshooting of technical aspects a breeze

No requirements to have computer server leading to massive cost savings

Data protection with multi-level security for your data reducing risks of cyber fraud ​Please feel free to consult us for various subscription plans and migration of your data from other software like MYOB, Quickbooks etc. ​We do cater clients who love their existing accounting software and choose not to migrate to Xero. We also provide payroll services and very reasonable rates. ​We also provide services for the administration of your Self-Managed Super Fund through renowned cloud accounting solution providers in the market.

STRUCTURE FORMATION

Choosing the right structure for your business is paramount to make it run in the most effective manner. Setting up a wrong structure and making changes down the line could incur significant costs and unwarranted stress to the business owners. We can assist you in setting up the right structure for your business right from the outset backed by a detailed explanation of the pros and cons of each. We also provide advise on restructuring of your business if you wish to change it.

We can assist you with the formation of A Company

Trusts

Partnerships

Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSF) and

other entities depending on your needs. Please be advised that with the removal of accountants exemption from 1 July 2016, most accountants can no longer provide advise on the formation of an SMSF unless they are appropriately licensed to provide such advise. We can assist you get proper advise for setting up an SMSF through our partnered firm. Please consult us to discuss your situation regarding the above matters.







