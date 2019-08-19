by In

Career Prospects in Australia by studying most popular & recognised highest demand qualifications in Australia

Diploma in Community Services | Diploma in Nursing | Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care

Requirements:

Year 12 completed / passed in the home country including at least Credit Pass in English.

Generally no gap after completing year 12 Studies ( Gap of 1 year maximum is acceptable )

Must have Overall IELTS score of 5.5 or above.

If interested, please request an information pack by sending an email to: damayanthi.k@hotmail.com