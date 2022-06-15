COBRA WASTE SOLUTIONS (Skip Bin Truck Driver / Labourers Wanted ASAP)

Positions Vacant – Skip Bin Truck Driver Looking for an experienced Skip bin truck driver to join our team.

Must be willing to work 12 hrs per day

Full Time

Located St. Marys and Yennora

Must have a minimum MR/HR license, good work ethics and available to work full time.

Experience preferred

Please contact Nora on 8798 8540

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Qualifications

• MR Licence

• Driver Licence

………………………………………………………………………………………………… Labourers Wanted ASAP Recycling Warehouse in St Marys requires Labourers for general labouring duties.

About the position:

• Manual sorting of waste/recyclable materials

• General Labouring, Waste Sorting and Picking as required

• Assist with Maintenance and General Clean-up of the work area

To be successful in this role you must have:

• Clear communication skills

• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

• Reliable with a strong work ethic

• Physically fit and able

• Must be flexible with the ability to various shifts About Cobra Waste

At Cobra Waste Solutions we do a lot of work with waste – but wasting your time isn’t one of them. Instead, our family-owned, Westen Sydney-based business is committed to offering you the most efficient, economically effective and environmentally conscious waste management solutions on the market.

For years, we have managed and operated our specialised services across a range of residential and commercial skip bin products, as well as Recycling Centre divisions – and continue to proudly support thousands of projects each year. Certified to the highest Australian and international standards, we never compromise on compliance or quality. And we take our responsibility to the environment, and our customers just as seriously.

We are experts at tailoring solutions to suit your unique needs and budgets. From recycling to rubbish removal, at Cobra Waste Solutions we deliver options that don’t just meet expectations – they exceed them.