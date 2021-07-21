Sigiriana Resort by Thilanka, Dambulla, Sri Lanka

AYUBOWAN

A tranquil luxury resort in the heart of dambulla surrounded by paddy fields and orchards with modern amenities at your fingertips. Sigiriana resort by thilanka offers an authentic experience of Sri Lanka in the most luxurious setting hidden away in the jungle. You will leave in a state of complete rejuvenation in body, mind and soul.

o The hotel is located in 24 acres of land with 12 Superior Villas + 12 villas & 44 Deluxe rooms includes a Lager Cricket Ground + Tennis court + BBQ Terence + Kamatha Outdoor Restaurant +Spa + swing pool

o The 24 acres land with 03 Acres of paddy fields, Surrounded with more than 340 mango trees over 30 years aged & lager vegetable garden with a variety of vegetables with an organic fruit garden with 250 Banana, 300 Pineapple,250 papaya trees & cashew, camaranga,. The hotel gets an additional beauty from the Dambulu Oya which is in the edge of the property

o Conference Hall A/C for 45 Pax Available 10,000 LKR Per Day

o Safari to Minneriya National park can be arranged Per Jeep 06 Pax (Pick up From The Hotel premises and drop to the hotel )

o Activities – Village tour / Yoga Session / Bird watching

For Enquiries, Please Contact:

Mr Shyam – Manager Sales & Marketing

E mail – salescolombo@thilankahotel.com

Contact no + 77 3889237 (or fomr overseas: +94 77 3889237)

Website – https://sigirianaresort.com/