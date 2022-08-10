Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 10th August 2022 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 10th August 2022 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Aug 10, 2022

eLanka Newsletter – 10th August 2022 – 3rd Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

elanka

“Life stories in song” – by Des Kelly

‘Her legacy will live on’: World pays tribute to Australian ‘icon’ Olivia Newton-John

sri lanka foundation’s sri lanka day expo and parade must not be missed – register now – letter from jayam

Health & Views August 1st issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Two Books, Two Backstories – By GEORGE BRAINE

Asylum Seeker Boats: Australia Aids SL Navy’s ‘Arrests’-by Michael Roberts

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – by Charles Schokman

Digging into ‘Kota Vehera’ By Somasiri Devendra

The Seekers Judith Durham 25 Year Reunion (Complete Concert)

Are we one? By Sean Perera

Lessons from the Bees, Butterflies, Insects & Birds. – By Noor Rahim

Tribute to Icon thespian actor Wijeya Nandasiri on his sixth death anniversary – by Sunil Thenabadu

Come again Jackson Anthony-BY ISURU THAMBAWITA

SCHOOL CRICKET IN SRILANKA – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

The PRESENT moment is important-by BY SAMANGIE WETTIMUNY

MAKING OF CRICKET BATS – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

SRI LANKA NEEDS POLICY CORRECTION – by N.S.Venkataraman

Sri Lanka win bronze in Wrestling

A Kelly Klassic “Sammy Kershaw – Third Rate Romance” – BY Des Kelly

EVOLUTION AND GROWTH OF PREMIER BANK IN SRI LANKA BANK OF CEYLON TO UNPARALLELED TOWERING ELEVATION IN STATURE – by Sunil Thenabadu

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 117 05 08 2022

“Kota Vehera” – commemoration of a royal birth – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Use of social data analytics for online marketing By Aditya Abeysinghe

Quaint By-Ways and Nature’s Ways in Colombo in the 1940s-by Michael Roberts

Transformation of Galle Face green by Dr Harold Gunatillake

“CRYPTIC CYRELLIC” – by Des Kelly

Rare White Elephant born in Myanmar

Lanka to attract billionaires for motivational Workshops hosted by Guy Rosenberg

SRI LANKA CRICKET NEWS (JULY 2022)

Board of Investment launches online visa recommendation system

Inspired by his parents’ noble commitment to community service, Singha transformed their sprawling ancestral Dambuwa Walawwa, into Peter Weerasekera Children’s Home – By Charmaine Fernando

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

PITCH PREPARATION FOR A MATCH – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

NSW GOVERNMENT PROVIDES GREATER FUNDING SUPPORT TO ASYLUM SEEKERS

Obituary Notices August

Click below for events

