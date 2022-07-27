eLanka Newsletter – 27th July 2022 – 8th Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
“A PRIYA PEIRIS DOUBLE” – by Des Kelly
Christmas in July at Strike It at the Dandenong Workers Club – photos by Trevine Rodrigo
President vows tough line against troublemakers
Sri Lanka’s Future – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
As Sri Lankans in Australia fill trolleys with goods to send home, some doubt the country’s new president will end crisis – By Joshua Boscaini and Vidita Sharma
Good News From Jayam August 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items
All You Need is Love’ is a live concert which will be held on the 31st of July 2022 @ Timbre +Eastside from 6pm to 8pm (Singapore Time ) and live streamed
In Support of Sri Lanka: The House of Lords in Britain-by Michael Roberts
Jack -in- the- box Sri Lanka can do it for Matthews – by Trevine Rodrigo – Melbourne (eLanka Sports editor)
A reset is plausible – BY RAJPAL ABEYNAYAKE
REMINDER & UPDATE – SLNSWCA DONATIONS APPEAL TO SUPPORT THE LESS FORTUNATE
Kamikaze aunt and other stories – By GEORGE BRAINE
Thilan Samaraweera in Australian Coaching Set-Up-by Michael Roberts
HEMASIRI LIYANAGE UNCROWNED PHENOMINAL ACTOR ON STAGE, TELE DRAMA AND FILMS WITH WISDOM – By Sunil Thenabadu
The Catastrophes that plagues “The Resplendent Isle”-by Noor Rahim
New President elected in Sri Lanka parliament – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Manoj Peiris: An effervescent dominant voyage in the field of music – By Sunil Thenabadu
Tear Gas: What you need to know- By Prof.Kirthi Tennakone
Shares edge up
A Kelly Klassic – Jim Ed Brown and Helen Cornelius sing “Lyin in Love With You” – by Des Kelly
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 115 22 07 2022
Thanthirimale Rajamaha Viharaya – location of pre-historic frescoes – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
How emotional intelligence is changing online retail trends – By Aditya Abeysinghe
South Indian band from NZ ready with its album – By Prakash Swaminathan
WHAT NEXT? HOW DO WE PROCEED TO REBUILD SRI LANKA
Expressions in the Subway-by Noor R. Rahim
The parable of the kettle and the flame-by Susantha Hewa
Creatives Honing Their Creativity During Pandemic Times
NEW ZEALAND SEVENS TEAMS SET FOR ACTION IN BIRMINGHAM
‘Seniors Singing Group’ performance at the multicultural Metta Festival 2022 – by Kithsiri Senadeera
Royal wins UK Festival of Cricket 2022 – Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam
“LOVE POTION NUMBER NINE” – by Des Kelly
Ladies Charity Night 2022 by The DOT Charitable Foundation Inc – Photos by Roy Gunaratne of RoyGrafix.
The elephant in the room – By GEORGE BRAINE
School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up
Obituary Notices July
