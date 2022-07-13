Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 13th July 2022 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 13th July 2022 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 13th July 2022 – 4th Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

elanka

Our Generation – by Des Kelly

News & Information Always Arrives Without Postage Stamp. – By Noor Rahim

An euphoric end, beginning of a long road to recovery By Aubrey Joachim

Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Second Test Highlights – Galle – July 2022

Dinesh Chandimal and debutante Prabath Jayasuriya stun Australia – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne (eLanka Sports editor)

‘A’ (Aragalaya) Day in Sri Lanka. – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Here are the aftermath pieces of information after the massive #GotaGoHome protest in Sri Lanka on July 9

Springvale RSL – a splash of colour and fantastic Sri Lankan dining thanks to exceptional Chef John Fernando – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo

Chandimal, Jayasuriya star as Sri Lanka stun Australia to level Test series – By AFP

Sri Lanka to get new president next week amid worst crisis since independence

Let The Voice Of Wisdom In Sri Lanka Assert Itself-by N.S.Venkataraman

Sri Lankan president confirms resignation – By Uditha Jayasinghe

Health & Views July 1st issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake

‘We can barely think of buying food’: Life in Sri Lanka – By Chris Barrett

Vaddas, Rodiyo and Ahikuntakayo: Some Bibliographcal Items-by Michael Roberts

SRI LANKA HOLIDAYS – 2023

George Morgan Little Dutch Girl – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Pope Francis appeals for peace for SL

Launch of Desmond De Silva Website – By Phyllis De Silva

MUTHU THARANGA ACCLAIMED ACTRESS, MODEL, DANCER, VOCALIST IN AN EFFERVESCENT VOYAGE OF TWO DECADES – by Sunil Thenabadu

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 113 08 07 2022

Significance of Antarctica to Australia By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Is automating analysis of networks beneficial? By Aditya Abeysinghe

Paduma Subasinghe appointed Director Human Resources at Heineken Lanka

Indian women crush SL women by 10 wickets-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

A “KELLY-KLASSIC – “Mo Pitney – Don’t You Ever Get Tired Of Hurting Me” – by Des Kelly

Helmut Lotti Out Of Africa The Golden Symphonic Orchestra – by Patrick Ranasinghe

KEEP GOING | Best Motivational Speech 2021 | Steve Harvey , Denzel Washington , Les Brown

Obituary Notices July

