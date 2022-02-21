eLanka Newsletter – 20th February 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
FAMOUS LAST WORDS – By Des Kelly
A story to tell by SOMASUNDARAM SKANDAKUMAR
AIDAN MURPHY – by Des Kelly
CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations
They came, they saw and realized the mountain was too high to conquer – by Trevine Rodrigo
RIP – BENITO DE SILVA (1935-2022) – CO-FOUNDER, JPAA CANADA – by Upali Obeyesekere
Rajive Sebastian with Vivo on 19 March 2022 (Sydney event)
Active Super – Join a leader in Responsible Investment
PIYUMI PATHIRAJA A PHENOMINAL QUALIFIED MUSICIAN POSSESSING ABUNDANT OF VOCAL TALENT AT THE APEX OF FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu
Mokata Matters by Capt Elmo Jayawardena
“THE AGE OF INNOCENCE & THENCE-FORTH” – by Noor Rahim
Brillant etymology – by Des Kelly
Sri Lanka – India cricket series starts with T- 20s from Feb. 24-by Dhammika Ratnaweera
The Best of Mr.Bean
About THAT wedding invitation-By Rajni Anand Luthra
Fawlty Towers Cast Guide – Then and Now
“Rick Trevino – I Am a Mexican ft. Flaco Jimenez” – A Kelly Klassic
The Howard Roberts Quartet broadcast in 1970 at 1pm on a weekday & Happy 90th Birthday Shelly Gunewardena (sent by Patrick Ranasinghe)
The Great Days Of Bamba – Life In The Bambalapitiya Of The Sixties & Seventies – by Asiff Hussein
SEWWANDI RANATHUNGA, CELEBRATED MODEST, COMFORTED VOCALIST TWO DECADES IN EFFERVESCENT VOYAGE IN FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu
“AMERICA ON AUSTRALIA” – by Des Kelly
Koi Mil Gaya Song | Save The Last Dance | Bollywood Romantic Song | Cover By Shillong Chamber Choir
Kidney health – by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Australia – A Pioneer of Community Forestry in Sri Lanka by DR. DUNSTAN J. FERNANDO
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 93 18 02 2022
Bowel disorders that you should know-by Dr harold Gunatillake
Piyangala Chithralena – cave of frescoes in Ampara By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Piyangala Chithralena – cave of frescoes in Ampara By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Use of Natural Language Processing in Business By Aditya Abeysinghe
Cricket, A Vegemite Sandwich & A ‘Cuppa’ Ceylon Tea by MARLON DALE FERREIRA
Down under through an artist’s lens by RAJA SEGAR
KOCHCHI VIVACIOUS LIVELY VIBRANT DYNAMIC BROADCASTER ON TV/RADIO – by Sunil Thenabadu
MC Duke at the 2nd T20 Cricket Match supporting Sri Lankan cricket and community On behalf of ICC T20 World Cup
NON BENDERS SHIELD GAME – Photos & Write up by Jon Karu
Helmut Lotti My Tribute To The King Live Concert – by Patrick Ranasinghe
Hey Jude | Tere Bina – Shillong Chamber Choir
PRABATH CHANDRAKEERTHI – COMMISIONER GENERAL OF LABOUR –A WORKHOLIC, TRIUMPHS NAVIGATING OVER TASKS WITH CONSUMATE COMFORT – by Sunil Thenabadu
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY February 18, 2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)
Paving the way for renewable energy in Sri Lanka-By Nimal Wijesinghe
Sri Lanka seeks US$200mn credit lines from Australia, Pakistan: report
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices February