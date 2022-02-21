Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 20th February 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 20th February 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

FAMOUS LAST WORDS – By Des Kelly

A story to tell by SOMASUNDARAM SKANDAKUMAR

AIDAN MURPHY – by Des Kelly

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF Sri Lanka-Australia Relations

They came, they saw and realized the mountain was too high to conquer – by Trevine Rodrigo

RIP – BENITO DE SILVA (1935-2022) – CO-FOUNDER, JPAA CANADA – by Upali Obeyesekere

Rajive Sebastian with Vivo on 19 March 2022 (Sydney event)

Active Super – Join a leader in Responsible Investment

PIYUMI PATHIRAJA A PHENOMINAL QUALIFIED MUSICIAN POSSESSING ABUNDANT OF VOCAL TALENT AT THE APEX OF FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu

Mokata Matters by Capt Elmo Jayawardena

“THE AGE OF INNOCENCE & THENCE-FORTH” – by Noor Rahim

Brillant etymology – by Des Kelly

Sri Lanka – India cricket series starts with T- 20s from Feb. 24-by Dhammika Ratnaweera

The Best of Mr.Bean

About THAT wedding invitation-By Rajni Anand Luthra

Fawlty Towers Cast Guide – Then and Now

“Rick Trevino – I Am a Mexican ft. Flaco Jimenez” – A Kelly Klassic

The Howard Roberts Quartet broadcast in 1970 at 1pm on a weekday & Happy 90th Birthday Shelly Gunewardena (sent by Patrick Ranasinghe)

The Great Days Of Bamba – Life In The Bambalapitiya Of The Sixties & Seventies – by Asiff Hussein

SEWWANDI RANATHUNGA, CELEBRATED MODEST, COMFORTED VOCALIST TWO DECADES IN EFFERVESCENT VOYAGE IN FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu

“AMERICA ON AUSTRALIA” – by Des Kelly

Koi Mil Gaya Song | Save The Last Dance | Bollywood Romantic Song | Cover By Shillong Chamber Choir

Kidney health – by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Australia – A Pioneer of Community Forestry in Sri Lanka by DR. DUNSTAN J. FERNANDO

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 93 18 02 2022

Bowel disorders that you should know-by Dr harold Gunatillake

Piyangala Chithralena – cave of frescoes in Ampara By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Use of Natural Language Processing in Business By Aditya Abeysinghe

Cricket, A Vegemite Sandwich & A ‘Cuppa’ Ceylon Tea by MARLON DALE FERREIRA

Down under through an artist’s lens by RAJA SEGAR

KOCHCHI VIVACIOUS LIVELY VIBRANT DYNAMIC BROADCASTER ON TV/RADIO – by Sunil Thenabadu

MC Duke at the 2nd T20 Cricket Match supporting Sri Lankan cricket and community On behalf of ICC T20 World Cup

NON BENDERS SHIELD GAME – Photos & Write up by Jon Karu

Helmut Lotti My Tribute To The King Live Concert – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Hey Jude | Tere Bina – Shillong Chamber Choir

PRABATH CHANDRAKEERTHI – COMMISIONER GENERAL OF LABOUR –A WORKHOLIC, TRIUMPHS NAVIGATING OVER TASKS WITH CONSUMATE COMFORT – by Sunil Thenabadu

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY February 18, 2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

Paving the way for renewable energy in Sri Lanka-By Nimal Wijesinghe

Sri Lanka seeks US$200mn credit lines from Australia, Pakistan: report

Seeking to Contact

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia

List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada

Obituary Notices February

 

Click below for events

