eLanka Newsletter – 29th June 2022 – 9th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Gentleman Des – A Felicitation – by Max Gerreyn

“A PRIYA PEIRIS DOUBLE” – by Des Kelly

Des’ Birthday Celebration ……By Phyllis De Silva

School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up

ceylon filmfest – friends dance – real jaffna – thaminie’s piano – bilal and dimanthi – By Jayam Rutnam

Sri Lanka-News as of 24th June 2022 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Mike Harridge: Meandering Through the Garden

Australia’s population is bigger, more diverse, census shows – By Timna Jacks

Australian Taxation Office crackdown on family trust rorts causes alarm among tax advisers

26th JUNE IS WELL KNOWN PETERITE CRICKETER DAVID HEYN’s 77th BIRTHDAY

Exploited in a crisis: why are Sri Lankans getting on boats bound for Australia?

Japan’s Precious Children – By GEORGE BRAINE

The one problem is debt-BY RAJPAL ABEYNAYAKE

Maxwell’s words of wisdom to find of Aussie tour Wellalage-BY DHAMMIKA RATNAWEERA

Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022

Rs. 800 ticket for schoolboy match

At Last! Sri Lankan Women’s Cricketers beat Indian Women … at Dambulla – By Michael Roberts

No walk-in-the-park for Sri Lanka in Galle-BY CALLISTUS DAVY

Fans in yellow…by Waruna Wanniarachchi

“IN A NUTSHELL” – by Des Kelly

Trevor Jayetileke – the role of his siblings and him for our Motherland

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 111 24 06 2022

Sri Lanka Crisis Light of Hope – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Marble Beach – a pristine beach in a sheltered bay – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

New tech in cellular networks for connected cars By Aditya Abeysinghe

Memories are Made of This: The Agar-Hewawissa-Plunkett-Forbes Lineages of Ceylon-by Michael Roberts

Coldplay Performs “Imagine” ft. (Emmanuel Kelly)

PRESENTING MY BOOK, THE EXTRA MILE TO HIS EMINENCE MALCOLM CARDINAL RANJITH

Golden Star( Gehaniya) of the Sinhala cinema Swarna Mallawarachchi reminisced after five decades -by Sunil Thenabadu

Nillakgama Bodhigara: Carved in stones-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE

St. Josephs College in Colombo: Its Multi-faceted Achievements over 125 Years-by Michael Roberts

ANANDA WICKRAMAGE UNDISPUTED KING OF COMEDY WITH RHYTHEM, TIMING AND PACE – FOUR AND A HALF DECADES IN AN EFFERVERSCENT VOYAGE IN CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu

Obituary Notices June

