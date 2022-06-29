eLanka Newsletter – 29th June 2022 – 9th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Gentleman Des – A Felicitation – by Max Gerreyn
“A PRIYA PEIRIS DOUBLE” – by Des Kelly
Des’ Birthday Celebration ……By Phyllis De Silva
School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up
ceylon filmfest – friends dance – real jaffna – thaminie’s piano – bilal and dimanthi – By Jayam Rutnam
Sri Lanka-News as of 24th June 2022 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Mike Harridge: Meandering Through the Garden
Australia’s population is bigger, more diverse, census shows – By Timna Jacks
Australian Taxation Office crackdown on family trust rorts causes alarm among tax advisers
26th JUNE IS WELL KNOWN PETERITE CRICKETER DAVID HEYN’s 77th BIRTHDAY
Exploited in a crisis: why are Sri Lankans getting on boats bound for Australia?
Japan’s Precious Children – By GEORGE BRAINE
The one problem is debt-BY RAJPAL ABEYNAYAKE
Maxwell’s words of wisdom to find of Aussie tour Wellalage-BY DHAMMIKA RATNAWEERA
Australia Tour of Sri Lanka 2022
Rs. 800 ticket for schoolboy match
At Last! Sri Lankan Women’s Cricketers beat Indian Women … at Dambulla – By Michael Roberts
No walk-in-the-park for Sri Lanka in Galle-BY CALLISTUS DAVY
Fans in yellow…by Waruna Wanniarachchi
“IN A NUTSHELL” – by Des Kelly
Trevor Jayetileke – the role of his siblings and him for our Motherland
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 111 24 06 2022
Sri Lanka Crisis Light of Hope – By Dr harold Gunatillake
Marble Beach – a pristine beach in a sheltered bay – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
New tech in cellular networks for connected cars By Aditya Abeysinghe
Memories are Made of This: The Agar-Hewawissa-Plunkett-Forbes Lineages of Ceylon-by Michael Roberts
Coldplay Performs “Imagine” ft. (Emmanuel Kelly)
PRESENTING MY BOOK, THE EXTRA MILE TO HIS EMINENCE MALCOLM CARDINAL RANJITH
Golden Star( Gehaniya) of the Sinhala cinema Swarna Mallawarachchi reminisced after five decades -by Sunil Thenabadu
Nillakgama Bodhigara: Carved in stones-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE
St. Josephs College in Colombo: Its Multi-faceted Achievements over 125 Years-by Michael Roberts
ANANDA WICKRAMAGE UNDISPUTED KING OF COMEDY WITH RHYTHEM, TIMING AND PACE – FOUR AND A HALF DECADES IN AN EFFERVERSCENT VOYAGE IN CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu
Obituary Notices June
Click below for events