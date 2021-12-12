Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 12th December 2021 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 12th December 2021 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 12th December 2021 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week's elanka Newsletter

“THE MORE, THE MERRIER” – by Des Kelly

Versatile entrepreneur and man for all occasions Dilip Kumar celebrates his milestone 70th birthday – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)

Inspired Success Designing Your Own Definition – by Rashan Senanayake

Good News From Jayam December 15, 2021

SUNDAY CHOICE – He lived and died

SINVITATION: Multicultural Community Wellbeing Campaign – Wednesday 15 December

SWatch CNBC’s full interview with Galleon Group’s Raj Rajaratnam​

ALL THE WORLD WAS A STAGE FOR HIM – ERNEST MACINTYRE PAYS TRIBUTE TO SUNIL DE SILVA, A MAN OF MANY PARTS

Architectural plan of the Bodhi Dhamma Buddhist vihara and the Bodhi wall built for the sapling of the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Bendigo Australia

Weekly Sports Wrap: Applications called for all coaches including the Manager of the SL National Cricket Team

Australian Business Summit Council Inc (ABSC INC). HOLDS MEDIA CONFERENCE TO ANNOUNCE EKONOMOS, ISSUE 3, 2021

Sri Lankans – for better or for worse By Capt Elmo Jayawardena

Songs by Desmond Kelly from Charles Schokman

Tilini Hansika skilled in aesthetic expertise adamant to make pupils stars – by Sunil Thenabadu

Kalpitiya Fort – Dutch Colonial legacy By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Communication to the customer: A Virtual Reality usage By Aditya Abeysinghe

C175 Year old Church in Kandy-by L.B Senarathne

CDestiny of progress in women’s cricket rests in hands of Hashan and Apsari duo – By Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)

Locals shine on the MCG-By Nick Creely

Wanindu wins Abu Dhabi T-10 Player of the Series award

Christmas message – New single for the season ‘It’s the Gift’ – Tessa and Thomas Libreri (Destiny Band Oz)

Prof. Dissanayake receives Asian Communication Award

Photos of Udawalawe National Park and surrounds – by Stefan D’silva

PPress releases on “Tourism” and “Invest Tourism”

“International Medical Webinar – hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation Medical – Los Angeles, CA, USA

Christmas Waltz by Lalith Paranavitana

SUNNYSIDE Accountants

Journey To Bethlehem -Marayong (12th December 2021)

Sri Lanka Foundation Academy of Performing Arts – Open for Registrations

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 10-12-2021 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

Reimagining the future of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry-By Shirendra Lawrence

O/L qualified students to get fast-track pathway to internationally recognised engineering degrees from SLT Training Centre

Seeking to Contact

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia

List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada

Obituary Notices December

 

