eLanka Newsletter – 12th December 2021 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
“THE MORE, THE MERRIER” – by Des Kelly
Versatile entrepreneur and man for all occasions Dilip Kumar celebrates his milestone 70th birthday – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)
Inspired Success Designing Your Own Definition – by Rashan Senanayake
Good News From Jayam December 15, 2021
SUNDAY CHOICE – He lived and died
SINVITATION: Multicultural Community Wellbeing Campaign – Wednesday 15 December
SWatch CNBC’s full interview with Galleon Group’s Raj Rajaratnam
ALL THE WORLD WAS A STAGE FOR HIM – ERNEST MACINTYRE PAYS TRIBUTE TO SUNIL DE SILVA, A MAN OF MANY PARTS
Architectural plan of the Bodhi Dhamma Buddhist vihara and the Bodhi wall built for the sapling of the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Bendigo Australia
Weekly Sports Wrap: Applications called for all coaches including the Manager of the SL National Cricket Team
Australian Business Summit Council Inc (ABSC INC). HOLDS MEDIA CONFERENCE TO ANNOUNCE EKONOMOS, ISSUE 3, 2021
Sri Lankans – for better or for worse By Capt Elmo Jayawardena
Songs by Desmond Kelly from Charles Schokman
Tilini Hansika skilled in aesthetic expertise adamant to make pupils stars – by Sunil Thenabadu
Kalpitiya Fort – Dutch Colonial legacy By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Communication to the customer: A Virtual Reality usage By Aditya Abeysinghe
C175 Year old Church in Kandy-by L.B Senarathne
CDestiny of progress in women’s cricket rests in hands of Hashan and Apsari duo – By Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)
Locals shine on the MCG-By Nick Creely
Wanindu wins Abu Dhabi T-10 Player of the Series award
Christmas message – New single for the season ‘It’s the Gift’ – Tessa and Thomas Libreri (Destiny Band Oz)
Prof. Dissanayake receives Asian Communication Award
Photos of Udawalawe National Park and surrounds – by Stefan D’silva
PPress releases on “Tourism” and “Invest Tourism”
“International Medical Webinar – hosted by Sri Lanka Foundation Medical – Los Angeles, CA, USA
Christmas Waltz by Lalith Paranavitana
SUNNYSIDE Accountants
Journey To Bethlehem -Marayong (12th December 2021)
Sri Lanka Foundation Academy of Performing Arts – Open for Registrations
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 10-12-2021 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)
Reimagining the future of Sri Lanka’s apparel industry-By Shirendra Lawrence
O/L qualified students to get fast-track pathway to internationally recognised engineering degrees from SLT Training Centre
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices December