eLanka Newsletter – 12th June 2022 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“BUCKINGHAM PALACE” – by Des Kelly
Commendable endeavor from Elanka Donate a grocery pack to a poor family in Sri Lanka -Arundathie Abeysinghe
Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia – T20 Series June 2022
Thomian Fiesta 2022 – Organized by S Thomas’ College OBA, NSW/ACT – Photos and video thanks to Roy Grafix
Doctor, academic, activist, and now MP: Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah – By Khushaal Vyas
Sri Lanka Progress talks IMF Bailing Out Details – By Dr Harold Gunathilake
Lalithakala Visharada Deshamanya Manoj Peiris in an effervescent dominant voyage of over four decades in the field of music – by Sunil Thenabadu
Duncan White, and the Returned Trinity Lion – By GEORGE BRAINE
SUNDAY CHOICE – Only a Prayer Away
Delays in passport issuing in Australia while the government is fighting with the gas shortage: SBS Sinhala News on June 9
Honouring The Legend Desmond De Silva Tribute Concert & Dinner Dance
Sri Lanka’s socio-political situation as on 9th June 2022 – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
SRI LANKA NEEDS FEWER POLITICIANS AND MORE TECHNOLOGISTS – By Dr. Tilak S. Fernando
Holy Eucharistic Celebration for the Beloved Departed Schoolmates – 3rd July 2022 (Melbourne event)
NSW GOVERNMENT MAKES RECORD INVESTMENT INTO STATE’S MULTICULTURAL FUTURE
THE HISTORY OF TRINITY-ANTONIAN LIMITED OVERS SERIES – Compiled by Afzal Laphir
Good And the Bad of Egg – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 109 10 06 22
Kegalle Jubilee Ambalama – commemoration of a Jubilee – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AI uses in robotics for manufacturing By Aditya Abeysinghe
Sri Lanka Cricket Rankings ICC … Down the Pallang-by Michael Roberts
News Letter of Hindu Council of Australia
Tharanga sets new Javelin record, Hirusha wins Long Jump-by Dhammika Ratnaweera
OrionStellar accredited as Sri-Lanka’s first ever ‘TIA Rated 3 design certified’ Data Center
Ashton Agar’s Sri Lankan Lineages – By Dr Michael Roberts
Ricky May Fats Enough With Juilien Lee Orchestra -By Patrick Ranasinghe
WEBXPAY partners with Visa to expand scope of digital payments in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Baila: Its Roots and Variations – By Dr Michael Roberts
At Lords: Man of the Match to a Cricket Ball … Good Lord!@!@! – By Dr Michael Roberts
AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF JUNE 2022
ST. JOSEPH’S COLLEGE DURING WORLD WAR II – PART I-By Avishka Mario Senewiratne
From Trincomalee to Tiriyai Vatadage-BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE
Your child, our future-BY PRAMOD DE SILVA
Pakistan donates street library
Obituary Notices June
Obituary Notices June
Click below for events