eLanka Newsletter – 17th July 2022 – 5th Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

A Good Story (“BROKEN ENGLISH”) – by Des Kelly

Good News From Jayam July 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

Sri Lanka’s Future – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

In Memorium: John Shelton Leslie Fernando 1915 – 2000

175th ANNIVERSARY OF ST MATTHEW’S COLLEGE – DEMATAGODA, SRI LANKA – by Charles Schokman

Pumped up Sri Lanka chase consistency against Pakistan – by Trevine Rodrigo – Melbourne (eLanka Sport editor)

Watch Cricket Highlights of 1st Test, SriLanka vs Pakistan at Galle, July 16 – 20, 2022

State of emergency declared after Sri Lankan president flees the country-By Krishan Francis

News & Information Always Arrives Without Postage Stamp. – By Noor Rahim

A FATHER, SENIOR, MENTOR AND GREAT FRIEND-by Lydia Goonetilleka Jayamanna

Marvels of the Camera. At Cricket. At Galle-by Michael Roberts

How much water should you drink per day? – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

VIOLIN VISHARAD THAMALI RASHMIKA JAYALATH ACCLAIMED VOCALIST IN SINHALA AND HINDI, SCHOOL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER IN AN EFFERVESCENT VOYAGE – by Sunil Thenabadu

SUNDAY CHOICE – We are the body of Christ

AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2022

SL in Pool ‘A’ for Commonwealth Games Rugby-by Chris Dhambarage

Noel News – Happy New Year? 👀

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country on military jet By Matt Murphy & Tessa Wong

Sri Lanka Trounce Australia at Galle: A Reality Check-by Michael Roberts

Bobby Bare & Son Daddy What If – By Patrick Ranasinghe

The Old and Sturdy Dutch Fort in Galle-by Michael Roberts

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 114 08 07 2022

Round Island Lighthouse – beacon to daring seafarers By Arundathie Abeysinghe

User behavior data benefits for business By Aditya Abeysinghe

Jayani Senanayake Phenomenal Autographed Actress in Tele Drama, Film and Stage in An Effervescent voyage of over two decades in Stardom – by Sunil Thenabadu

An euphoric end, beginning of a long road to recovery By Aubrey Joachim

Dinesh Chandimal and debutante Prabath Jayasuriya stun Australia – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne (eLanka Sports editor)

A Kelly Klassic – “Heidi Hauge ~ “Once A Day”” – by Des Kelly

OrionStellar Data Center awarded ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification

George Morgan Little Dutch Girl – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Springvale RSL – a splash of colour and fantastic Sri Lankan dining thanks to exceptional Chef John Fernando – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo

Vaddas, Rodiyo and Ahikuntakayo: Some Bibliographcal Items-by Michael Roberts

SRI LANKA HOLIDAYS – 2023

A “KELLY-KLASSIC – “Mo Pitney – Don’t You Ever Get Tired Of Hurting Me” – by Des Kelly

Obituary Notices July

