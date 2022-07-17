eLanka Newsletter – 17th July 2022 – 5th Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
A Good Story (“BROKEN ENGLISH”) – by Des Kelly
Good News From Jayam July 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items
Sri Lanka’s Future – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
In Memorium: John Shelton Leslie Fernando 1915 – 2000
175th ANNIVERSARY OF ST MATTHEW’S COLLEGE – DEMATAGODA, SRI LANKA – by Charles Schokman
Pumped up Sri Lanka chase consistency against Pakistan – by Trevine Rodrigo – Melbourne (eLanka Sport editor)
Watch Cricket Highlights of 1st Test, SriLanka vs Pakistan at Galle, July 16 – 20, 2022
State of emergency declared after Sri Lankan president flees the country-By Krishan Francis
News & Information Always Arrives Without Postage Stamp. – By Noor Rahim
A FATHER, SENIOR, MENTOR AND GREAT FRIEND-by Lydia Goonetilleka Jayamanna
Marvels of the Camera. At Cricket. At Galle-by Michael Roberts
How much water should you drink per day? – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
VIOLIN VISHARAD THAMALI RASHMIKA JAYALATH ACCLAIMED VOCALIST IN SINHALA AND HINDI, SCHOOL DEVELOPMENT OFFICER IN AN EFFERVESCENT VOYAGE – by Sunil Thenabadu
SUNDAY CHOICE – We are the body of Christ
AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2022
SL in Pool ‘A’ for Commonwealth Games Rugby-by Chris Dhambarage
Noel News – Happy New Year? 👀
Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country on military jet By Matt Murphy & Tessa Wong
Sri Lanka Trounce Australia at Galle: A Reality Check-by Michael Roberts
Bobby Bare & Son Daddy What If – By Patrick Ranasinghe
The Old and Sturdy Dutch Fort in Galle-by Michael Roberts
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 114 08 07 2022
Round Island Lighthouse – beacon to daring seafarers By Arundathie Abeysinghe
User behavior data benefits for business By Aditya Abeysinghe
Jayani Senanayake Phenomenal Autographed Actress in Tele Drama, Film and Stage in An Effervescent voyage of over two decades in Stardom – by Sunil Thenabadu
An euphoric end, beginning of a long road to recovery By Aubrey Joachim
Dinesh Chandimal and debutante Prabath Jayasuriya stun Australia – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne (eLanka Sports editor)
A Kelly Klassic – “Heidi Hauge ~ “Once A Day”” – by Des Kelly
OrionStellar Data Center awarded ISO 27001 Information Security Management System certification
George Morgan Little Dutch Girl – by Patrick Ranasinghe
Springvale RSL – a splash of colour and fantastic Sri Lankan dining thanks to exceptional Chef John Fernando – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo
Vaddas, Rodiyo and Ahikuntakayo: Some Bibliographcal Items-by Michael Roberts
SRI LANKA HOLIDAYS – 2023
A “KELLY-KLASSIC – “Mo Pitney – Don’t You Ever Get Tired Of Hurting Me” – by Des Kelly
Obituary Notices July
