eLanka Newsletter – 22nd June 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
REPEATS THAT BEAR REPEATING – by Des Kelly
Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI Series – June 2022
MAJOR FUNDING BOOST TO SUPERCHARGE HOUSING SUPPLY
Pathum Nissanka century gives Sri Lanka 2-1 series lead vs Australia
Galba’s Tales of Parliamentary Affairs from the Inside: “Wow”!-by Michael Roberts
Australia to provide $ 50 Mn to Sri Lanka for food & healthcare needs – By Zulfick Farzan
“SAMOA-SILASILA” – by Des Kelly
Feast of the Transfiguration – Sunday 7th August 2022
Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has turned into a national emergency | ABC News
Message to Sri Lankans living abroad from Dr. P Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan History & Current Affairs: The Sri Lanka-China Nexus – A Snapshot
Sri Lanka Situation – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Thantirimale Poson Aloka Pooja
Common Minimum Programme for Economic Recovery
Positional Vertigo-Balance problem-by Harold Gunatillake
Rose quartz mountain range – largest in Asia By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AI in self-driving cars – By Aditya Abeysinghe
“HOT, OFF THE PRESS” – by Des Kelly
KALA KEERTHI DHARMASIRI BANDARANAYAKE : RENOWNED FILM ACTOR, PLAYWRITER, DIRECTOR, DRAMATIST, DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER OF FILMS AT PINNACLE OF FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu
News Letter of Hindu Council of Australia
From Grandma’s Recipes to Michelin Star Restaurants!
Danny boy By Lalith paranavitana
Red fish curry, tomato rasam, prawn curry: great Sri Lankan recipes
Indian Women’s team arrives
Dominic Perrottet Matt Kean Sarah Mitchell med rel – Affordable preschool for all NSW families
S.H.A Careem passes away
May Day Worldwide? The Energy Crisis in Australia Today-by Michael Roberts
Noel News
Obituary Notices June
Click below for events
Noel News
Obituary Notices June
Click below for events
Click below for events