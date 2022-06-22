Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 22nd June 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 22nd June 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Jun 22, 2022 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , , ,

eLanka Newsletter – 22nd June 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

REPEATS THAT BEAR REPEATING – by Des Kelly

Watch Cricket Highlights – Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI Series – June 2022

MAJOR FUNDING BOOST TO SUPERCHARGE HOUSING SUPPLY

Pathum Nissanka century gives Sri Lanka 2-1 series lead vs Australia

Galba’s Tales of Parliamentary Affairs from the Inside: “Wow”!-by Michael Roberts

Australia to provide $ 50 Mn to Sri Lanka for food & healthcare needs – By Zulfick Farzan

“SAMOA-SILASILA” – by Des Kelly

Feast of the Transfiguration – Sunday 7th August 2022

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has turned into a national emergency | ABC News

Message to Sri Lankans living abroad from Dr. P Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan History & Current Affairs: The Sri Lanka-China Nexus – A Snapshot

Sri Lanka Situation – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Thantirimale Poson Aloka Pooja

Common Minimum Programme for Economic Recovery

Positional Vertigo-Balance problem-by Harold Gunatillake

Rose quartz mountain range – largest in Asia By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AI in self-driving cars – By Aditya Abeysinghe

“HOT, OFF THE PRESS” – by Des Kelly

KALA KEERTHI DHARMASIRI BANDARANAYAKE : RENOWNED FILM ACTOR, PLAYWRITER, DIRECTOR, DRAMATIST, DIRECTOR AND PRODUCER OF FILMS AT PINNACLE OF FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu

News Letter of Hindu Council of Australia

From Grandma’s Recipes to Michelin Star Restaurants!

Danny boy By Lalith paranavitana

Red fish curry, tomato rasam, prawn curry: great Sri Lankan recipes

Indian Women’s team arrives

Dominic Perrottet Matt Kean Sarah Mitchell med rel – Affordable preschool for all NSW families

S.H.A Careem passes away

May Day Worldwide? The Energy Crisis in Australia Today-by Michael Roberts

Noel News

Obituary Notices June

Click below for events

elanka.com.au

Comments are closed.