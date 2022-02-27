Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 27th February 2022 – 8th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Feb 27, 2022

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“CONFUCIUS DID NOT SAY” – by Des Kelly

Dilan Jayasekara – Emerging ICT Professional Of the Year 2022 – Nominee – Australian Computer Society

US AMBASSADOR DESIGNATE TO SRI LANKA, H.E JULIE CHUNG MEETS FOR A VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT WITH THE SRI LANKAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY HOSTED BY SLF INTERNATIONAL, USA

Ishan, Shreyas fifties set up 62-run win for India

New Wine (Grace of Pentecost) – by Lakshman Navaratne

Queen recognises Sri Lankan charity founder with Commonwealth Points of Light award

Good News ﻿From Jayam March 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down ﻿35 items

Dilan, who is among the finalists of ACS’s Emerging IT Professional of the Year award speaks to the SBS Sinhala

ANGER – The Bane of our Lives – by Noor Rahim

50 YEARS LIVING IN AUSTRALIA

CHINTHAKA GAMLATH AWARD WINNING QUALIFIED TELEVISION FABRICATOR ALREADY AT THE SUMMIT OF CELBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu

COMMERCIAL BANK WINS ACCA BEST SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING AWARD DIALOG FIRST RUNNER UP Fifteen awards presented across seven industry categories for 2021

Sri Lanka T20I squad for India tour announced; Wanindu to miss the series

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service – New technology and training assist the Vascular surgery team to perform more complex surgeries than ever before, benefiting close to 1,000 local patients every year

Gene Watson – Enough For You – Kelly Klassic – by Des Kelly

Game Suwanda (ගමේ සුවඳ) Instrumental Cover by the Hewisi Band of S.Thomas’ College Mt. Lavinia

The 2007 interview with Carl Muller on Channel 1 MTV’s Nothing Personal

Communications & the Use of Human Faculties

Thomian, Trinitian to light up

Learning Sinhala in Australia, for the international mother language day

NISSANKA DIDDENIYA ROBUST AUTOGRAPHED CELEBRATED ACTOR ON STAGE REMINISCENED – by Sunil Thenabadu

Lots of miniature trains! The Diamond Valley Railway, Eltham, Australia

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 94 25 02 22

Health & Views February 2nd issue 2022 – by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Hatthikucchi Viharaya – ruined ancient temple complex framed by rock boulders By Arundathie Abeysinghe

AI Ethics: Are ethics needed to process data? Aditya Abeysinghe

Foundation of Goodness – January 2022 Newsletter

The 6 WARNING Signs of Dementia

Dr kumar rupesinghe passed away on february 19, 2022 in colombo, sri lanka

SL Drummer Joyous Jo Joe Paiva at MCG T20 Aust vs Sri Lanka Final Encounter – by Joe Paiva

Wonderful day at Brandon and Amanda’s wedding at Tatra Receptions in the Dandenong – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)

A story to tell- by somasundaram sandakumar

The Role of Divestments in Overcoming Present Economic Challenges – by Imesha Dissanayake

INTERVIEW WITH DR. INDRAJIT COOMARASWAMY – 3 Smart Questions

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 25-02-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

Seeking to Contact

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia

List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada

Obituary Notices February

 

