eLanka Newsletter – 27th February 2022 – 8th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia
“CONFUCIUS DID NOT SAY” – by Des Kelly
Dilan Jayasekara – Emerging ICT Professional Of the Year 2022 – Nominee – Australian Computer Society
US AMBASSADOR DESIGNATE TO SRI LANKA, H.E JULIE CHUNG MEETS FOR A VIRTUAL ENGAGEMENT WITH THE SRI LANKAN AMERICAN COMMUNITY HOSTED BY SLF INTERNATIONAL, USA
Ishan, Shreyas fifties set up 62-run win for India
New Wine (Grace of Pentecost) – by Lakshman Navaratne
Queen recognises Sri Lankan charity founder with Commonwealth Points of Light award
Good News From Jayam March 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items
Dilan, who is among the finalists of ACS’s Emerging IT Professional of the Year award speaks to the SBS Sinhala
ANGER – The Bane of our Lives – by Noor Rahim
50 YEARS LIVING IN AUSTRALIA
CHINTHAKA GAMLATH AWARD WINNING QUALIFIED TELEVISION FABRICATOR ALREADY AT THE SUMMIT OF CELBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu
COMMERCIAL BANK WINS ACCA BEST SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING AWARD DIALOG FIRST RUNNER UP Fifteen awards presented across seven industry categories for 2021
Sri Lanka T20I squad for India tour announced; Wanindu to miss the series
Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service – New technology and training assist the Vascular surgery team to perform more complex surgeries than ever before, benefiting close to 1,000 local patients every year
Gene Watson – Enough For You – Kelly Klassic – by Des Kelly
Game Suwanda (ගමේ සුවඳ) Instrumental Cover by the Hewisi Band of S.Thomas’ College Mt. Lavinia
The 2007 interview with Carl Muller on Channel 1 MTV’s Nothing Personal
Communications & the Use of Human Faculties
Thomian, Trinitian to light up
Learning Sinhala in Australia, for the international mother language day
NISSANKA DIDDENIYA ROBUST AUTOGRAPHED CELEBRATED ACTOR ON STAGE REMINISCENED – by Sunil Thenabadu
Lots of miniature trains! The Diamond Valley Railway, Eltham, Australia
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 94 25 02 22
Health & Views February 2nd issue 2022 – by Dr Harold Gunatillake
Hatthikucchi Viharaya – ruined ancient temple complex framed by rock boulders By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AI Ethics: Are ethics needed to process data? Aditya Abeysinghe
Foundation of Goodness – January 2022 Newsletter
The 6 WARNING Signs of Dementia
Dr kumar rupesinghe passed away on february 19, 2022 in colombo, sri lanka
SL Drummer Joyous Jo Joe Paiva at MCG T20 Aust vs Sri Lanka Final Encounter – by Joe Paiva
Wonderful day at Brandon and Amanda’s wedding at Tatra Receptions in the Dandenong – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)
A story to tell- by somasundaram sandakumar
The Role of Divestments in Overcoming Present Economic Challenges – by Imesha Dissanayake
INTERVIEW WITH DR. INDRAJIT COOMARASWAMY – 3 Smart Questions
John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 25-02-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)
Seeking to Contact
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia
List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK
List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada
Obituary Notices February