eLanka Newsletter – 4th September 2022 – 1st Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
“ELVIS IN CONCERT” – by Des Kelly
Sydney Peterites do it in style and with finesse! By Aubrey Joachim
Dream of feeding by Dr harold Gunatillake
SUNDAY CHOICE – HAPPY FATHER’S DAY
Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Asia Cup – Sharjah, September 03 2022
Father & Daughter Success – By Kerrigan La-Brooy
SRI LANKA NEWS
The Ceylon Society of Australia 25th Anniversary Celebrations by Adam Raffel (Photos thanks to Senanie De Silva, Earlson Forbes and Nihal Dias)
GR RETURNS TO SRI LANKA – By JAMILA HUSAIN
TREE OF LIFE (JESUS) – The Bride for Christ; “Shulamite”, finest Fruit of the tree of Life shall be the Faithful Church! – by Lakshman Navaratne
HAPPY FATHER’S DAY – Dedicated to all Dads, both dead & alive
Colombo Medical School Alumni Association – Australia (CoMSAA Australia)
LEGACY OF SERENA WILLIAMS WILL LIVE ON, SHED TEARS IN HER POST MATCH INTERVIEW – by Sunil ThenabaduLEGACY OF SERENA WILLIAMS WILL LIVE ON, SHED TEARS IN HER POST MATCH INTERVIEW – by Sunil Thenabadu
Kavindya Adhikari phenomenal multi-talented singer, folk, western, classical accomplished dance exponent supersedes achievements of parental duo Samitha Athula – by Sunil Thenabadu
Health benefits of Coffee and Tea compared – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 121 02 09 2022
Mahakanadarawa Stone Bridge – skilled craftsmanship of yesteryear By Arundathie Abeysinghe
AN ENDURING LEGACY – THE LIFE OF JUSTICE RANJIT AMERASINGHE – by Bernard VanCuylenburg
Are smart device automated systems enhancing cultures? By Aditya Abeysinghe
“Bolanda Katha Kiyala – Keerthi Pasquel – by Des Kelly
What does it mean to be the oldest culture? By Dr Sean Perera
Watch Highlights of Asia Cup 2022 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
AN HUMBLE APPEAL – VERBUM TV
SRI LANKA CRICKT NEWS – AUGUST 2022
This meal trend is taking over Sri Lankan social media-by ChriShalle Shalini
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan
Richard: Whose Life Guides My Own – By Roel Raymond
IMF outcome for Sri Lanka – : An amount of US$2.9 Billion EFF (Extended fund facility) has been CONDITIONALLY approved over a 48 month period)
Kelani Ganga: The holy river- BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE
The story of Kusumasana Devi who left a legacy for this country-by L.B Senaratne
The Afghans of Sri Lanka – By Randika Jayakody & Jerome Perera
BOOK REVIEW: A Life on Our Planet – My Witness Statement by David Attenborough -By Wimal Kannangara
Gala Dinner in Sydney Gathers ‘Gold Dust’ for Children in Sri Lanka-by Michael Roberts
A Kelly Klassic – “Paul Lincke – Geburtstags-Staendchen (Piano Arr.)” – by Des Kelly
Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – September 2022
Obituary Notices August
Click below for events