eLanka Newsletter – 9th March 2022 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week's elanka Newsletter

“MONKEY-MEN” – by Des Kelly

eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn

S. Thomas’ College, Mt. Lavinia, Old Boys’ Association – Walk a Mile

DUBAI EXPO – Alston Koch in Action

International Women’s Day – Women for Women – by Uma Panch

UDUMBARA SEVWANDI KUMARI PHENOMINAL MULTIPOTENTIAL VISHARAD DANCING DOCTOR AT THE SUMMIT OF FAME – by Sunil Thenbadu

What and how can it happen to someone so young and with so much to contribute to the sport? – by Alston Koch

Lessons from Shane Warne’s death – A cardiologist’s perspective – by Sanjay Gupta

Blue Ocean Group builds to last

India -Sri Lanka – by Trevine Rodrigo : Melbourne (eLanka Sports editor)

Dubai World Expo- Rhythm, Music, Dances, of Sri Lanka- by Dr harold Gunatillake

Creating Global Demand for Sri Lankan Handloom

Village youth and monk bring back Aranwela’s lost historical site-By Sasanka Nanayakkara

Muwan Palassa: Asia’s Longest-Running Radio Drama-by Team Roar

The Legend – Shane Warne – by Quintus de Zylva

DHANAJA TRIUMPHANT IN SWIMMING AND TUTORING A ROLE MODEL TO ALL YOUTH TO EMULATE – by Sunil Thenabadu

Julia Margaret Cameron: Victorian Photographer in Ceylon

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 95 04 03 2022

Alagalla Mountain Range – defense location of yesteryear By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Intelligent AI agents: Programs with intelligence? By Aditya Abeysinghe

Obituary – Interesting history of Rowntree the chocolate manufacturers

Remembering a legendary philanthropist-by Ilica Malkanthi karunaratne

Vale the great Shane Warne – Lawrence Machado

Shane Warne. Legend. An extraordinary innings ended far too soon. Vale. – by Anthony Albanese

Cricket legend Shane Warne dead at 52 of suspected heart attack in Thailand By Upali Obeyesekere

A family ski trip turns frosty in the comedic Stay Woke-By Steve Dow

Sri Lankan drums: Pulsating Beat of Centuries-by Dishan Joseph

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 25-02-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

The Role of Divestments in Overcoming Present Economic Challenges – by Imesha Dissanayake

INTERVIEW WITH DR. INDRAJIT COOMARASWAMY – 3 Smart Questions

Seeking to Contact

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Australia

List of OBA & OGA Associations – UK

List of OBA & OGA Associations – Canada

Obituary Notices February

 

Click below for events

