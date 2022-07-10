Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 10th July 2022 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 10th July 2022 – 3rd Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 10th July 2022 – 3rd Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

“IN A NUTSHELL”-by Des Kelly

Sri Lankan protesters attack residences of President and PM as pair promise to resign

Launch of Desmond De Silva Website – By Phyllis De Silva

Kangaroo’s move in for Lion’s annihilation – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne

Doctor’s mercy dash across surging floodwaters to help patients

As Sri Lanka faces bankruptcy, police impose curfew before mass protest – By Bharatha Mallawarachi

Understanding the challenges and exploring solutions to Sri Lanka’s economic crisis with Murthaza Jafferjee – Chairman, Advocate Institute Sri Lanka

Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Second Test Highlights – Galle – July 2022

Sri Lanka Current – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Smith, Labuschagne lead Aussie charge for clean sweep – By Trevine Rodrigo (eLanka Sports editor)

Aid Across Flood Waters: Dr Enoka Guneratne on Duty – By Michael Roberts

Helmut Lotti Out Of Africa The Golden Symphonic Orchestra – by Patrick Ranasinghe

SUNDAY CHOICE

2023 Australian of the Year Awards Nominations – Fact Sheet

A “Kelly Klassic”.”Gene Watson – Got No Reason Now For Going Home “LIVE”” – by Des Kelly

Brother of Shane Warne to visit Foundation of Goodness-By Bipin Dani

US Senate says IMF agreement with SL must depend on key reforms

Financial Review: ‘We made the right decision’: India is top source of migrants

Snapshot of Australia National summary data

How to stop comparing yourself with others | Buddhism In English

Health & Views July 1st issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 113 08 07 2022

Significance of Antarctica to Australia By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Is automating analysis of networks beneficial? By Aditya Abeysinghe

Yupun Abeykoon 9.96 seconds in Switzerland

Introducing Rohini Ravindran in the Kamala Harris Office-By Michael Roberts

Almsgiving Goodna Temple Monks to pay tribute to those Servicemen who sacrificed their lives or suffered horrendous injuries to safeguard our motherland

Rough seas-by Nisal Baduge

Yupun first Sri Lankan to run 100m under 10 seconds

Mahesh Nissanka Robust, Autographed, celebrated Television music Director, accomplished VOCALIST, with ABUNDANT HUMANE VIRTUES – by Sunil Thenabadu

Yupun first Sri Lankan to run 100m under 10 seconds

PRESENTATION OF THE BOOK – THE EXTRA MILE TO THE COMMANDER OF THE SRI LANKA ARMY-by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke

Rohan Pethiyagoda – The call of the cloud forest

‘We can barely think of buying food’: Life in Sri Lanka – By Chris Barrett

‘I had a heart attack at 33. It made me question what difference I’d made in the world’

Sheba Nandkeolyar on the implications of a growing migrant population for marketers-by KALILA WELCH

Muhudu Maha Vihara: Where history and mystery still lie buried-By Yomal Senerath-Yapa

A forest enveloped in holiness- BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE

Obituary Notices July

