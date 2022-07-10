eLanka Newsletter – 10th July 2022 – 3rd Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
“IN A NUTSHELL”-by Des Kelly
Sri Lankan protesters attack residences of President and PM as pair promise to resign
Launch of Desmond De Silva Website – By Phyllis De Silva
Kangaroo’s move in for Lion’s annihilation – By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne
Doctor’s mercy dash across surging floodwaters to help patients
As Sri Lanka faces bankruptcy, police impose curfew before mass protest – By Bharatha Mallawarachi
Understanding the challenges and exploring solutions to Sri Lanka’s economic crisis with Murthaza Jafferjee – Chairman, Advocate Institute Sri Lanka
Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Second Test Highlights – Galle – July 2022
Sri Lanka Current – By Dr harold Gunatillake
Smith, Labuschagne lead Aussie charge for clean sweep – By Trevine Rodrigo (eLanka Sports editor)
Aid Across Flood Waters: Dr Enoka Guneratne on Duty – By Michael Roberts
Helmut Lotti Out Of Africa The Golden Symphonic Orchestra – by Patrick Ranasinghe
SUNDAY CHOICE
2023 Australian of the Year Awards Nominations – Fact Sheet
A “Kelly Klassic”.”Gene Watson – Got No Reason Now For Going Home “LIVE”” – by Des Kelly
Brother of Shane Warne to visit Foundation of Goodness-By Bipin Dani
US Senate says IMF agreement with SL must depend on key reforms
Financial Review: ‘We made the right decision’: India is top source of migrants
Snapshot of Australia National summary data
How to stop comparing yourself with others | Buddhism In English
Health & Views July 1st issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 113 08 07 2022
Significance of Antarctica to Australia By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Is automating analysis of networks beneficial? By Aditya Abeysinghe
Yupun Abeykoon 9.96 seconds in Switzerland
Introducing Rohini Ravindran in the Kamala Harris Office-By Michael Roberts
Almsgiving Goodna Temple Monks to pay tribute to those Servicemen who sacrificed their lives or suffered horrendous injuries to safeguard our motherland
Rough seas-by Nisal Baduge
Yupun first Sri Lankan to run 100m under 10 seconds
Mahesh Nissanka Robust, Autographed, celebrated Television music Director, accomplished VOCALIST, with ABUNDANT HUMANE VIRTUES – by Sunil Thenabadu
PRESENTATION OF THE BOOK – THE EXTRA MILE TO THE COMMANDER OF THE SRI LANKA ARMY-by Dr Gamini Goonetilleke
Rohan Pethiyagoda – The call of the cloud forest
‘We can barely think of buying food’: Life in Sri Lanka – By Chris Barrett
‘I had a heart attack at 33. It made me question what difference I’d made in the world’
Sheba Nandkeolyar on the implications of a growing migrant population for marketers-by KALILA WELCH
Muhudu Maha Vihara: Where history and mystery still lie buried-By Yomal Senerath-Yapa
A forest enveloped in holiness- BY MAHIL WIJESINGHE
Obituary Notices July
