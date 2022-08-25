Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 24th August 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 24th August 2022 – 7th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 24th August 2022 – 7th Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

“BETWEEN US OLDIES” – by Des Kelly

Top Occupations for Australian Immigration in 2022

FELICITATION FOR DR. HAROLD GUNATILLAKE OAM ON 14TH OCTOBER 2022

Health & Views August 2nd issue 2022 – By Dr harold Gunatillake

New Occupations – Australia’s Skilled Occupation List in 2022

Sri Lankan Madhu Feast in Sydney – 14th August 2022 – photos thanks to RoyGrafix

Lanka to benefit from access to UK’s new trading scheme: HC Hulton

After brilliant 45 years, Ian Chappell quits commentaries- by Rex Clementine

That ‘1952’ School Cricket Season

CEYLON’S SOLITARY SILVER MEDAL-by ECB Wijeyasinghe

BATTING STROKE SELECTION – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam

DE HAVILLAND COMET 1: THE FIRST JET AIRLINER FLIGHT TO CEYLON, IN 1952

CHITRAL SOMAPALA ENERGETIC SANS ILLUSIONS ,ROCK HEAVY METAL RENOWNED VOCALIST CELEBRATED IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES IN AFFERVESCANT VOYAGE OF OVER THREE DECADES – By Sunil Thenabadu

From Ceylon to Australia: Migrant Journeys, 1860s-to-2010s-by Michael Roberts

Bamba in the 50’s – by Arlen van der Wall

Marians open the doors for boxing pros in Sri Lanka – By ALLAAM OUSMAN

Tourism Revival to Shore Up Economy-by Lakshman I. Keerthisinghe

NTC introduces pre-paid travel card-by Irangika Range

Twelve-year-old Eashwarage shines in Canada

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 119 19 08 22

Adam’s Bridge – indicating a primordial bond – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Narrow AI: Boundaries of modern AI – By Aditya Abeysinghe

Are You Lonesome Tonight – A Tribute to Elvis Presley Sung by Lalith Paranavitana

India to assist Sri Lanka in IMF deal – Jaishankar

Rootcode wins Startup of the Year and People’s Choice Award at SAARC Startup Awards 2022

Tea export volumes down 7.8 MnKgs in July

SL aims to welcome 1 million tourists this year; Harin Fernando

Australia kicks in extra $25mn emergency aid to Sri Lanka

Obituary Notices August

