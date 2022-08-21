Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 21st August 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 21st August 2022 – 6th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 21st August 2022 – 6th Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

“MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS” – by Des Kelly

“KEEP GOING” by Edgar A. Guest – by Des Kelly

Loving you – A Tribute to Elvis Presley Sung by Lalith Paranavitana

Three News Items on Sri Lanka’s Crisis in The Economist-by Michael Roberts

More weekend luxury trains to destinations planned – Minister-by Nuwan Kodikara

Batticaloa – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

SUNDAY CHOICE – GOD’S ASSURANCE

Isipathana undisputed Under 20 league rugby champions-by Chris Dhambarage

“ORATORY AT IT’S BEST” – by Des Kelly

HoW gOoD iS tHiS – KATCH – New Track on Spotify

GIHAN FERNANDO AUTOGRAPHED AWARD WINNING STAGE, TELE, FILM ACTOR, PLAYWRIGHT CUM SINGER IN EFFERVERSCENT VOYAGE UNINTERUPPTED FOR THREE DECADES – by Sunil Thenabadu

His Majesty’s Service – by Lakshman Navaratne

Johann Peiris to lead Sri-Lanka 60+ plus cricket team at the WC-by M.H.YAKEEM

AN HUMBLE APPEAL – Verbum TV – By Quintus Andradi

First converted electric Trishaw launched

KUMARA THIRIMADURA MULTIFACETED MAESTRO ON STAGE, MINI SILVER SCREENS, RENOWNED SCRIPT WRITER,ILM PRODUCER, VOCALIST AND AWARDS WINNER – by Sunil Thenabadu

Old Joe- living up to 103- By Dr harold Gunatillake

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 119 19 08 22

Adam’s Bridge – indicating a primordial bond – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Narrow AI: Boundaries of modern AI – By Aditya Abeysinghe

“BETWEEN US OLDIES” – by Des Kelly

Welcome to my world – A Tribute to Elvis Presley Sung by Lalith Paranavitana

THE OLDEST LIVING JOSEPHIAN? – 103-YEAR-OLD BASIL SIRIWARDANE-By Avishka Mario Senewiratne and Akila de Silva

Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital appeals for critical surgical supplies

The Seenigama FOG’s Widespread Sports Outreach-by Michael Roberts

UNLIMITED! Sri Lankan Buffet & World’s Best Hot Butter Cuttlefish at Chinese Dragon Café

School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up

Obituary Notices August

