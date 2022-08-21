eLanka Newsletter – 21st August 2022 – 6th Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
“MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS” – by Des Kelly
“KEEP GOING” by Edgar A. Guest – by Des Kelly
Loving you – A Tribute to Elvis Presley Sung by Lalith Paranavitana
Three News Items on Sri Lanka’s Crisis in The Economist-by Michael Roberts
More weekend luxury trains to destinations planned – Minister-by Nuwan Kodikara
Batticaloa – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
SUNDAY CHOICE – GOD’S ASSURANCE
Isipathana undisputed Under 20 league rugby champions-by Chris Dhambarage
“ORATORY AT IT’S BEST” – by Des Kelly
HoW gOoD iS tHiS – KATCH – New Track on Spotify
GIHAN FERNANDO AUTOGRAPHED AWARD WINNING STAGE, TELE, FILM ACTOR, PLAYWRIGHT CUM SINGER IN EFFERVERSCENT VOYAGE UNINTERUPPTED FOR THREE DECADES – by Sunil Thenabadu
His Majesty’s Service – by Lakshman Navaratne
Johann Peiris to lead Sri-Lanka 60+ plus cricket team at the WC-by M.H.YAKEEM
AN HUMBLE APPEAL – Verbum TV – By Quintus Andradi
First converted electric Trishaw launched
KUMARA THIRIMADURA MULTIFACETED MAESTRO ON STAGE, MINI SILVER SCREENS, RENOWNED SCRIPT WRITER,ILM PRODUCER, VOCALIST AND AWARDS WINNER – by Sunil Thenabadu
Old Joe- living up to 103- By Dr harold Gunatillake
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 119 19 08 22
Adam’s Bridge – indicating a primordial bond – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Narrow AI: Boundaries of modern AI – By Aditya Abeysinghe
“BETWEEN US OLDIES” – by Des Kelly
Welcome to my world – A Tribute to Elvis Presley Sung by Lalith Paranavitana
THE OLDEST LIVING JOSEPHIAN? – 103-YEAR-OLD BASIL SIRIWARDANE-By Avishka Mario Senewiratne and Akila de Silva
Lady Ridgeway Children’s Hospital appeals for critical surgical supplies
The Seenigama FOG’s Widespread Sports Outreach-by Michael Roberts
UNLIMITED! Sri Lankan Buffet & World’s Best Hot Butter Cuttlefish at Chinese Dragon Café
School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up
Obituary Notices August
