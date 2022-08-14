eLanka Newsletter – 14th August 2022 – 4th Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
“MUSICAL MEMORIES” – By Des Kelly
Good News From Jayam – August 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items
Fatima Payman delivers first speech in parliament by someone wearing a hijab | SBS News
Aussie cricketers donate prizemoney to SL appeal
Skilled Visa Information for Australia – Department of Home Affairs
Democracy safeguarded – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
SUNDAY CHOICE – “ Sin is a habit to break, not an identity to own”
A Celebration of International Youth Day 2022
PRASANNAJITH ABEYSURIYA AN AUTOGRAPHED PHENOMINAL ACTOR ON STAGE, TELE DRAMA AND FILMS, GRADED LECTURER WITH PASSION FOR STREET DRAMA – by Sunil Thenabadu
Love for Sri Lanka Gala Dinner
MEDIA RELEASE
women writing their migration stories the sinhala series
Anglican Archbishop Kanishka Raffel-by Michael Roberts
Government lifts import ban on glyphosate
Prabath Jayasuriya takes home ‘Player of the Month’ award
Coffee & Health – Dr Harold Gunatillake
School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up
The Kandy Esala Perahera 2022 | Third Randoli Procession
International community reiterates support for Sri Lanka
Multicultural Kids Festival goes west
Economic crisis: 100,000 families already starving – By Ifham Nizam
Peterites regain Fr Peter Pillai Memorial Trophy-by Dhammika Ratnaweera
‘Her legacy will live on’: World pays tribute to Australian ‘icon’ Olivia Newton-John
Aussies bask in golden glow of cricket’s new ‘trifecta’ – By Laura Jolly
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 118 12 08 2022
Belumgala – defense fortress of Kandyan hills – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Use of Virtual Assistance with Business Intelligence – By Aditya Abeysinghe
Sri Lanka – Economic Progress – Dr Harold Gunatillake
sri lanka foundation’s sri lanka day expo and parade must not be missed – register now – letter from jayam
FOOD FOR THOUGHT – by Charles Schokman
Leopard falls into house, rescued after 16 hrs (Video)
PITCH PREPARATION FOR A MATCH – By Dr. Gnana Sankaralingam
Adieu! Olivia Newton-John …. Aussie Star known Worldwide-by Michael Roberts
NSW GOVERNMENT PROVIDES GREATER FUNDING SUPPORT TO ASYLUM SEEKERS
Obituary Notices August
